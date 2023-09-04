Best wireless chargers that you can buy in India: Apple, Qubo, more

Wireless chargers are the latest trend in mobile accessories, as they offer a convenient and clutter-free way to charge your devices. Whether you have an iPhone, a Samsung Galaxy, or any other Qi-enabled device, you can find a wireless charger that suits your needs and budget. There are various wireless chargers available in the market. Some of them are simple pads that use magnetic induction to transfer power, some are compatible with Apple’s MagSafe technology for faster charging, and some can charge multiple devices simultaneously. If you are interested in buying a wireless charger, here we have selected a few best ones for you.

Best wireless charger that you can buy in India

Ambrane 15W

This wireless charger has a power output of 15W for Smartphones, 3W for Headsets and 1W for LED. It has a digital display that shows time, alarm and charging status. In addition to this, it comes with LED Light, an anti-skid Silicone pad, a sleek and lightweight design, smart power management, and more.

The Ambrane 15W wireless charger is currently priced at Rs 1,299.

Qubo MagZap Z1

This wireless charger provides a max 15W output and comes with precision charging technology that aligns perfectly with the phone to deliver the required power output. It is compatible with the Apple iPhone 12 & above series and supports the iPhone 11 and X series by placing an external metal connector at the back.

Qubo MagZap Z1 wireless charger is currently priced at Rs 990.

AmazonBasics 15W

This wireless charger features a 15W max fast charge with a 360-degree non-slip TPU coating that protects the phone from scratches. It offers a stable surface for quick placement and charging of the device and comes with a 5W standard charge mode for Qi-enabled devices. It can even charge through up to 5mm thick protective cases of mobile devices.

AmazonBasics 15W wireless charger is currently available for Rs 799.

Apple MagSafe Charger

This wireless charger is compatible with the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, AirPods Pro, and AirPods with wireless charging case. It is also compatible with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. The MagSafe Charger is designed to negotiate the max power of up to 9volts (V) and 3amp (A) with a USB PD-compatible power adapter. MagSafe will dynamically optimize power delivered to the iPhone.

Apple MagSafe Charger is currently available for Rs 3,464.

Anker

This 5W wireless charger can charge any Qi-compatible device in 10 percent less time than other 5W wireless chargers. It comes with overvoltage protection, temperature control, foreign object detection, and more.

Anker wireless charger is currently available for Rs 1,349.