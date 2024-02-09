Valentine’s Day is almost here which means it’s time to start shopping for gifts for your loved ones. Amazon has announced discounts on top tech gifts ahead of February 14. If you are searching for a tech gift for her, a smartwatch could be the perfect choice. Interestingly, as part of the Amazon deals this weekend, there’s up to 85 percent off on top smartwatches.

Having said that, we have curated some of the top smartwatch options available at a discounted price on Amazon. Let’s take a look.

Fire-Boltt Pheonix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel smartwatch is available for Rs 1,899, which is lower than its usual price of Rs Rs 1,999. It comes with a circular design and features a 1.39-inch display. The smartwatch has 120+ sports modes and health features like SpO2 and Heart Rate monitoring. It also has Bluetooth Calling support.

Noise Pulse 2 Max smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,199 on Amazon, which is 80 percent off its listed price of Rs 5,999. It features a 1.85-inch rectangular display. The smartwatch has 100 sports modes, multiple watch faces, and up to 10 days of battery life. It also has Bluetooth Calling support.

Boat Wave Style smartwatch is available at 77 percent off its listed price of Rs 5,990. It is priced at Rs 1,399 and is available in multiple colour options. The smartwatch sports a 1.69-inch square-shaped screen that supports multiple watch faces. It comes with health features like SpO2 and Heart Rate monitoring. The wearable also has an IP68 rating.

Fastrack’s Limitless FS1 smartwatch is available at a 67 percent discount. It costs Rs 1,499 and has an additional Rs 100 coupon discount. The smartwatch has a 1.95-inch curve display and 100+ sports modes. It has 150+ watch faces. Some of its other highlights include Bluetooth Calling, Alexa voice assistant, up to 5 days of battery life.

Fire-Boltt Gladiator smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,549 on Amazon. It features a large 1.96-inch display and has Bluetooth Calling support. It comes with 123 sports modes and different health features including SpO2 and Heart Rate monitoring. It has voice assistant support for getting things done with voice inputs.

These are some of the top tech gifting options that you can gift to her this Valentine’s Day.