Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top deals on foldable smartphones

The 2024 Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is now live, presenting substantial discounts on foldables and a variety of other models. Interested buyers can enjoy an instant 10 percent discount on purchases made with SBI cards and EMI. Furthermore, Amazon is providing extra savings on exchanges. If you’ve been waiting for a reduction in smartphone prices, this is a right opportunity. We have listed a selection of the finest foldable smartphones currently available at a reduced price during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024.

Oneplus Open

The OnePlus Open is equipped with a 7.82-inch ProXDR display, boasting a resolution of 2440 x 2268 pixels, a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,800 nits, and 1440Hz PMW frequency dimming. The exterior of the phone features a 6.31-inch ProXDR cover display with a resolution of 2384×1116 pixels, a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,800 nits, and 1440Hz PMW frequency dimming.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the rear setup includes a 48MP primary camera with Sony’s LYTIA-T808 ‘Pixel Stacked’ CMSO sensor and OIS feature, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens with 6x in-sensor lossless zoom. The front of the phone houses a 32MP camera.

Oneplus Open is available for Rs 1,38,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Motorola Razr 40

This smartphone comes with 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display and 1.5-inch OLED display. It sports a 6.9-inch 144Hz primary display and a 1.5-inch secondary screen. Powering the handset is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. It packs a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Motorola Razr 40 is available for Rs ,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G

The Z Flip 5, a clamshell foldable phone, features a large 3.4-inch secondary screen, a notable upgrade from its predecessor. It also boasts a 6.7-inch primary display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is driven by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is equipped with a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G is available for Rs 85,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G

The foldable device features a large 7.85-inch display when opened and a compact 6.42-inch screen when closed. It runs on a Dimensity 9000+ chipset and is equipped with a high-resolution 50MP triple-rear camera setup. The device is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is available for Rs 68,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.