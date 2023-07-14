Amazon will be hosting its annual Prime Day 2023 sale in India on July 15-16. Ahead of it, check early deals on TWS earbuds and headphones.

Amazon’s biggest annual festive sale is right around the corner. Amazon’s Prime Day Sale 2023 will begin at 12AM on July 15 and it will go on until 11:59PM on July 16. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering massive discounts and interesting deals on the purchase of various electronic devices such as smartphones, TVs, AC, washing machines, and laptops among others. While the company will unveil its best deals at midnight, ahead of that, Amazon is offering early deals on select products including headphones, earphones and Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds. If you are looking for a pair of TWS earbuds or headphones, here are the top deals for you to consider:

Early deals to checkout during Amazon Prime Day sale 2023

Bose Quietcomfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

This pair of headphones come with top-of-the-line features such as Volume-optimized Active EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes and support for high-fidelity audio among others. They offer a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge. These headphones are available at a price of Rs 19,999 after getting a discount of 33 percent.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo



This pair of TWS earbuds come with 10mm Dynamic Boost Driver with support for Dolby Atmos, and features such as AI ENC Noise Cancellation for calls, IPX5 Water Resistant, Low Latency Gaming Mode, up to 30 hours of playback time and support for Realme Link app. They are available at a price of Rs 1,789 after getting a discount of 49 percent.

Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones



It comes with a bunch of interesting features such as support for a custom equilizer, Headphones Connect app, multipoint connection and up to 50 hours of battery life. It is available at a price of Rs 3,990 after getting a discount of 33 percent.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

It will be available at a price of Rs 2,699, after getting a discount of 18 percent. It comes with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and offers up to 25dB of Active Noise Cancellation feature. It also comes with a BassWave bass enhancement algorithm and it offers a battery life of up to 36 hours.

JBL Tune 130NC True Wireless in Ear Earbuds



It is available at a price of Rs 3,498 after getting a discount of 50 percent. It is equipped with four microphones and it comes with a bunch of interesting features such as ANC, Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes, and a quick charge feature that provide up to two hours of runtime on just 10 minutes of charge.

