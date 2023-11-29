Amazon is hosting its Laptop Days sale in India. The sale offers massive discounts on laptops from different brands including HP, Dell, Acer, and others. If you are looking for a laptop for yourself, whether it be for work or for studying, then this is the best time to buy one. If your budget is Rs 40,000 then there’s great news. We have curated some of the top laptops you can buy under the said budget on Amazon.

These laptops meet the standard specs requirement that a laptop at this price range must have such as 8GB of RAM and SSD storage. All laptops also have Full-HD panels and boot on Windows 11 OS. Let’s take a look at all the laptop deals.

HP’s Laptop 15s is available at 23 percent off on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 37,990 on the platform. The laptop has a 15.6-inch display with an FHD resolution. It is powered by Intel’s Core i3 1125G4 processor and has UHD graphics. It comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop has a dual-speaker setup and a thin and light design. It boots on Windows 11 OS out of the box.

If you want a Dell laptop under Rs 40,000, then you can consider the Dell 15 Vostro 3510. The laptop is available at Rs 38,490 on Amazon, which is 43 percent off its MRP. Additionally, there’s Rs 1,500 coupon discount. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display with a full-HD resolution. It is powered by an Intel Core i3 1115G4 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 1TB of HDD storage. Additionally, it has 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop comes with a spill-resistant keyboard and has dual speakers. It boots on Windows 11 OS out of the box.

Acer’s Aspire Lite laptop with model number AL15-51 is priced at Rs 39,990 on Amazon. This is powered by Intel i5-1155G7 processor and has Iris Xe GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display with an FHD resolution. It has a slim and light weight design. It weighs only 1.59 kgs. Acer has provided an HD camera for clear video calling. The laptop boots on Windows 11 Home OS out of the box.

These are some of the top laptop deals you can consider in the Amazon Laptop Days sale.