Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Grab the Best Deals on iPhone 17 Pro, OnePlus 15, Galaxy S25 Ultra and Other Top Smartphones

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will begin this week, which will be the first major sale of the e-commerce giant in 2026. Customers will enjoy massive discounts in a broad assortment of merchandise, including tablets, computers, smartphone devices, and other consumer electronics. The sale that will begin on January 16 will offer price reduction, bank offers, and special coupon deals on some of the most famous smartphones in India.

iPhone 17 Series:

iPhone 17 Pro Max will be sold at a price of Rs 1,40,400, which is lower than Rs 1,49,900, and iPhone 17 Pro will cost Rs 1,25,400. The iPhone Air will also experience a decrease in prices, and the price at which it will be sold is Rs 91, 249, as opposed to the original price of Rs 99, 000.

The iPhone 15 of 128GB storage will be sold at Rs 50,249 instead of the original price of Rs59,900. Reductions will also be made in other models of Apple.

OnePlus and Other Brand Offers

OnePlus products are not left behind in the sale. OnePlus Nord 5 will see the decrease in price to Rs 30,999 as compared to the price before Rs 34,999. OnePlus 15 will cost Rs 68,999 rather than Rs 72,999.

Talking about the OnePlus 15R, it will cost Rs44,999 instead of Rs 47,999. The iQOO smartphones will have discounts as well, iQOO 15 will be sold at Rs.65,999, instead of 76,999.

Extra Smartphone Coupons

The sale will also have a variety of other devices that will be sold at lower prices. Lava Bold N1 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M17, iQOO Z10R 5G, Redmi A4 5G, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G and iQOO Neo 10 5G among others can be offered at discounts to customers. Amazon affirms that such prices come with immediate discounts on select bank cards payments and convenient EMI, and it is simpler to have shoppers purchase the high-end smartphones at a decreased cost.

Trending Now

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale of 2026 is the best opportunity that customers can have to obtain quality smartphones at considerable discounts by Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and other major brands. The retailers are encouraged to go shopping early because they would finish stock in a matter of time during this event.