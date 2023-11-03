Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on wireless GPS under Rs 5000

Car GPS trackers are gadgets that relay a vehicle’s location and driving statistics to a user’s mobile phone in real-time. They can also track elements such as the average speed of the vehicle, and its health, and provide roadside assistance during emergencies. These trackers come in various shapes, sizes, and prices, with many requiring a monthly service fee. Car GPS trackers can offer numerous advantages to car owners and users. If you’re in the market for a reliable car GPS tracker, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale might be worth checking out, as they have discounted wireless GPS. To assist you further, we’ve put together a list of the best GPS deals available.

Onelap GO – Wireless GPS Tracker

This device is equipped with a 10,000mAh battery and comes with a USB charging cable. It includes a 12-month subscription to an app compatible with both Android and iOS. The package also provides a complimentary SIM card with unlimited internet access. The device boasts a range of features such as live GPS tracking, access to travel history data, and daily statistics. These statistics include total distance covered, run time, idle time, stoppage time, as well as the maximum and average speed of a vehicle, all presented through smart and interactive graphs. Additional features include Geo-fences and over-speed limit alerts, which notify you when a vehicle or child enters or exits designated zones like offices or schools. The device also allows you to call and listen to the surrounding sounds.

Onelap GO – Wireless GPS Tracker is currently available for Rs 4,794.

Ajjas – Wireless GPS Tracker

This tracking device, suitable for both bikes and cars, is equipped with a pre-activated built-in SIM card that includes a year’s worth of data. It also offers a complimentary one-year door-to-door replacement warranty. Key features include real-time GPS tracking, ride history review, anti-theft notifications, and accident alerts.

Ajjas – Wireless GPS Tracker is currently available for Rs 3,939.

LocoNav Move

This GPS tracker comes with a 7500mAh battery and can be used to track kids, cars or any moving asset in real-time. It has customisable alerts and remotely monitors safety with features like geofence, stoppage, sharp turn, overspeeding, harsh acceleration, harsh braking, crash, and more. It is compatible with Android and iOS.

LocoNav Move is currently available for Rs 4,260.

Fleettrack Plus

It comes with a battery backup of 12 – 40 days and notifies in case of theft by alarm notification. It has a voice monitoring feature, which allows users to hear the voices around the vehicle. It also gives daily stats such as total distance, run time, idle time, stoppage time, maximum speed, and average speed of a vehicle are displayed using smart and interactive graphs. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS apps and comes 12-month subscription. It also has geo-fences and over overspeed limit feature.

Fleettrack Plus is currently available for Rs 4,239.