Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on security cameras

The festival season is all about happiness and joy, but while you are celebrating festivals, you need something to take care of your home and your valuable belongings. As such, security cameras have become important today. If you are planning to upgrade your home’s security with close-circuit security cameras, Amazon has a wide range of them. During the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale, some of these security cameras are selling at big discounts, making them all so sweet a deal for you. Over and above the discounts, there are bank card discounts and bonuses on exchanges. Here are some security camera models that you may like to consider.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on premium smartwatches

Amazon deals on security cameras

READ MORE Apple MacBook Air M1 at Rs 62,990 is a good deal on Amazon

The TP-Link Tapo is a Wi-Fi-enabled smart camera that offers 360-degree rotation for an overall scanning of the premises. The 2MP camera can record 1080p Full-HD videos, which you can record natively and stream on your phone through the compatible app. The security camera can pan and tilt while tracking movements and through manual intervention. It is also Amazon Alexa-enabled for voice controls. The TP-Link Tapo camera is currently selling for Rs 1,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 3,299.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on iPhones

Buy Now on Amazon

One of the leading brands in home security cameras, CP Plus has an indoor camera that uses Wi-Fi to transfer feed right to your app. You can also insert a microSD card to record the footage natively. The CP Plus has a 2MP Full-HD smart camera that can pan and tilt 360 degrees. The camera also supports view and talk functionality and can send alerts on detecting motion. It is currently selling for Rs 1,199, instead of the listed price of Rs 3,700.

Buy Now on Amazon

This smart camera from Philips comes with a 3MP sensor that can record 2K videos both natively and on your phone via the app. In addition to panning and tilting 360 degrees, this camera also allows zooming into the scene for better clarity. It also supports a two-way talking feature, motion and sound detection, and has enhanced night vision. The Philips HSP3500 camera is currently selling for Rs 2,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 5,295.