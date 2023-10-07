Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on mobile accessories

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is currently live where you can find a plethora of deals on a range of products. While it is smartphones that most people buy during these sales, a lot of buyers are confused about what accessories they should get for their phones. Amazon is currently selling a wide range of accessories such as cases and covers, mobile stands, and power banks. Not only there are different categories of mobile accessories on sale right now, but there are also different types of products. Available exclusively to Prime members till midnight before the sale opens for everyone, these are the deals on mobile accessories you can check out.

Amazon deals on mobile accessories

The Duracell power bank comes with a 20000mAh cell, which can charge three devices simultaneously. You can charge iPhones, Android phones, smartwatches, and a lot many devices from this power bank. It comes with a USB-C and a Micro USB port for input and a USB-C and a USB-A port for output. There is support for 22.5W USB PD on this power bank. The Duracell power bank is currently available for Rs 2,949, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 3,499.

The Portronics Clamp M2 is a good phone stand for the dashboard and windshield. It is 360-degree rotatable and comes with a strong suction cup. According to the listing, this stand is compatible with smartphones having 4-inch to 6-inch screens. It has a one-push release, allowing you to release the phone with a one-arm release button. The Portronics Clamp M2 mobile phone stand is currently selling for Rs 259, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 899.

If you are looking for a back cover for your phone, you can check the range of covers from Egotude. They are compatible with popular smartphones such as last year’s iPhone 14. The company claims the cover is 10 feet drop-tested, which means it will protect your phone from accidental drops. There is a raised camera ring around the camera square to prevent the camera from touching surfaces and getting scratched. The Egotude back cover is priced differently for different models, but the one for iPhone 14 is currently selling for Rs 255, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 1,499.