Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Winters are the perfect time to sip on hot tea, coffee and warm water all day. While it’s fairly simple to do that at home, things can get a tad bit difficult, especially for people staying in hostels and PGs. This is where electric kettles come into picture. Electric Kettles not only let users prepare warm tea and coffee quickly, but in some cases, they also help in preparing quick snacks such as instant noodles. So, if you are planning to Amazon has some interesting deals for buyers. These deals are a part of the Great Indian Festival, and they will end on November 10. Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards. Here are our top picks for you:

This device has a capacity of 1.5 liters and 360-degree swivel base connected with standard power cord. It is powered with 1500-watts and can heat water in just five to six minutes. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 545 on Amazon.

This product has a large capacity of 1.8 liters with 360-degree swivel power base and 1.2 Meters long cord. This kettle has a premium textured finish, stainless steel inside and cool touch outer body. It is powered with 1,500 Watts and has an auto shut-off feature for safety measures. This tool is offered to you at a price of Rs 999 on Amazon.

This product has a capacity of 1.5 liters and offers 1500 watts of power. This electric hot water kettle has a stainless-steel body with a power indicator. To ensure extra safety it also has auto cut off feature and boil dry protection. This device is available at a price of Rs 599 on Amazon.

This is 1,500 watts powered product which has Max 3 differentiators Great Features including Automatic Cutoff, 360 Degree Swivel Base, Single Touch lid locking. It has a power indicator light that lights up as it begins to boil water and automatic shut-off after boiling followed by its water level indicator which enables you to easily measure the amount of water you need. It also features a large opening in the top which allows easy access for its smooth working. This electric kettle is offered to you at a price of Rs 649 on Amazon.