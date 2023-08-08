Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 last day: Best deals on automatic washing machines

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 is ending in a few hours, but you do not have to worry because the deals are still running until midnight. If you are looking to upgrade your home appliances, this could be a good time, especially if it is a washing machine you are planning to buy this season. In the Amazon sale, there is a big discount on a range of washing machines, but if you are eyeing automatic washing machines, both top and front load, you are in for a treat. We have handpicked a few deals on washing machines from the likes of LG, IFB, Samsung, and Bosch to help you make a quick decision.

This fully automatic front-load washing machine from LG comes with a 6.5kg tub, which the company says is suitable for bachelors and small families. It has a 5-star energy rating, which means less electricity consumption and more performance. The tub rotates at up to 1,000rpm and has 10 washing programmes, such as cotton, cotton large, mix, easy care, baby care, sportswear, delicate, and wool among others. This washing machine also uses LG’s Inverter Direct Drive Technology, which allows the drum and motor to be connected directly for less noise and more durability. The LG 6.5kg fully automatic washing machine is currently selling at Rs 25,990 with a 32 percent discount.

Amazon is selling a 6kg fully-automatic washing machine from IFB, one of the leading companies in the washing machine business, at a discount of 15 percent. This front-load washing machine comes with a 6kg tub and a 5-star energy rating for low power consumption. It supports the company’s tri-shield protection, including 4 years of comprehensive warranty, 10 years of motor warranty, and 10 years of spare support. The maximum rotation speed for the tub is 800rpm and the washing machine supports eight wash programmes. The IFB front-load washing machine is currently selling at Rs 22,990 on Amazon.

If you are looking for a top-load washing machine with fully automatic functions, Samsung’s 6.5kg model could be a good choice. It comes with a 6.5kg tub, which is suitable for small families. The machine supports a Digital Inverter Motor for the best performance and comes with nine wash programmes. It has a 5-star energy rating for low power consumption and uses a wobble pulsator for giving a good wash to clothes. The Samsung top-load washing machine is currently selling at Rs 15,990 on Amazon.

This washing machine from Bosch is for big families as it features a large 8kg tub. It has a 5-star energy rating that shows it will consume less electricity while maxing out on performance. This front-load fully automatic washing machine comes with a hygiene wash programme that the company claims kills 99.99 percent of bacteria. There are 15 wash programmes on the washing machine, as well as an anti-tangle function, which keeps clothes free from tangles and damage. The washing machine has a speed of up to 1200rpm when spinning. The Bosch front-load washing machine is currently available for Rs 32,990 after a 41 percent discount.