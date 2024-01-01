Amazon finds: Top GaN chargers for iPhones and Android phones

GaN (Gallium Nitride) chargers are in trend lately. They are the next best thing for your smartphone and an accessory you should have if you own a GaN-supported device. New Androids and iPhones support GaN charging standard and they have their own advantages in comparison to PD (Power Delivery) chargers. They are safe and reliable and bring faster charging capabilities. Having said that, we have listed some of the top GaN chargers you can buy on Amazon.

Amazon is offering up to 45 percent discount on top GaN chargers. Let’s a look at the top options.

Cytron 40W Gan charger is available at Rs 1,790 on Amazon and has an additional Rs 100 coupon discount. The fast charger has a 40W single port charging speed, which gets divided into 20W for each port when charging two devices simultaneously. It is compatible with iPhones and Android devices.

Spigen 35W GaN charger is now selling for Rs 1,599, which is 27 percent off its listed price of Rs 2,199. The GaN charger has a 35W power output via the USB-C port. This charger is perfect for those looking to buy a compact-sized adapter. It is compatible with iPhone and Android devices provided that you have a 20V-5a USB-C to USB-C charging cable.

DR VAKU 65W GaN charging adapter is available at Rs 2,899 on Amazon. There’s a 5 percent coupon discount on top of the usual discount. The charging adapter has three ports: two USB-C and a single USB-A port. The charger is compatible with iPhone 15 and other older iOS devices. It also works with Android phones.

Belkin’s 65W GaN charger is priced at R 4,099, which is 32 percent off its listed price of Rs 5,999. The charger has two ports with a minimum charging speed of 20W and a maximum of up to 65W. The GaN charger supports iPhones, including the latest iPhone 15. Although the company advertises it for iPhones, it also works with Android devices.

Amazon Basics’ 100W GaN charger is available at Rs 4,399 on Amazon. The charger has four ports and supports iPhones and Android devices. It can also be used for charging Apple Macbook. The charger comes with features like over-heat protection, over-voltage protection, over-charge protection, and short circuit protection.