Amazon finds: Are you looking for a pair of TWS earbuds? Your search ends here. Amazon has a wide range of TWS earbuds available in different ranges. One of the most popular price ranges for truly wireless earphones is the sub-Rs 5,000 segment. That’s because buyers can get a whole lot for the price they pay. Some of the features of the TWS buds in this range include long battery life, bass-boosted sound, long hours of battery, and the Noise Cancellation feature.

We have curated some of the top TWS earbuds you can purchase on Amazon for under Rs 5,000. Let’s take a look at the top options.

The Anker Soundcore R50i is one popular choice in the segment. It is available at 46 percent off its listed price of Rs 2,999. The TWS earbuds now cost Rs 1,599. They come with 10mm dynamic drivers with high bass support. The earbuds have 22 preset EQs and quick connectivity. They come with a promise of 30 hours+ total playtime and have an IPX5 splash resist rating.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earbuds are now available at Rs 2,999. The earbuds come with 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers. They have up to 25dB Active Noise Cancellation support. The earbuds are advertised to offer up to 36 hours of battery life with the case. They have quad microphones and an IP55 rating.

Redmi’s Buds 5 TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 2,999 on Amazon. They come in three colours – Purple, Black, and White. The earbuds have 12.4mm titanium drivers and support for 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation. The earbuds have up to 38 hours of battery life with the case. They also have fast charging with which, 10 minutes of charging can offer up to 4 hours of usage.

JBL Wave Beam is priced at Rs 3,999 on Amazon. However, they can be bought at around Rs 3,000 so keep an eye on them. As for the features, they have 8mm drivers and customizable EQ settings. The earbuds have an IP54 rating and Google fast pair support. The earbuds are advertised to offer 32 hours of total battery and support quick charging.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro TWS earbuds cost Rs 4,999 on Amazon. This pair of earbuds is one of the most popular TWS earbuds in this price range and also the Amazon’s Choice product. The earbuds have 12.4mm large dynamic drivers with composite bamboo fiber. They come with 49dB ANC and have up to 30 hours of total playtime. For gamers, there’s 47ms Ultra Low Latency support. Lastly, the earbuds have support for LDAC and spatial sound effects.