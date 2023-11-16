comscore
  • Amazon finds: Top 5 gifts under Rs 5,000 for your best friend's wedding

Amazon finds: Top 5 gifts under Rs 5,000 for your best friend's wedding

Are looking for a wedding gift for your best friend? We have curated a list of five products under Rs 5,000 that you can buy.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Nov 16, 2023, 12:04 PM IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

Wedding Gift (1)
Wedding Gift (1)

Story Highlights

  • Wedding season is here.
  • Here's a list of gifts under Rs 5000 that you can buy.
  • All of these gifts are available on Amazon India.

Amazon finds: Is your best friend getting married this year and you are looking for a wedding gift to make their big day extra special? Don’t worry, we have you covered. Here we have curated a list of five products that you can get for your best friend as a wedding present. One good about these products is that all of them are available on Amazon India, so you don’t need to rush out or look for another place to shop for these products. Check out the list here:

Second-gen Echo Show 5

It costs Rs 4,499 and it comes in Black, Blue and White colour variants. It comes with a 5.5-inch touch screen display that can be used for a variety of purposes right from controlling your smart home devices to watching a movie via Amazon Prime Video. It also has a 2MP camera for video calling.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

It costs Rs 4,499 and it comes in Black, Blue and it supports Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa. It supports Full HD streaming along with Dolby Atmos audio. It has dedicated buttons for Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and it supports over 12,000 OTT apps.

Wellspire 3L Multi Pot Electric Pressure Cooker

It costs Rs 4,999. It comes with 15 pre-set modes for one-click operation. It also comes with a customisable buttons for tailoring your cooking experience. It is ideal for a family of two-three people.

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer

It costs Rs 3,299. It comes with 4.2L capacity and it has a bunch of pre-set options including Fry, Defrost, Roast, Grill and Bake. Its food basket is non-stick that will allow food to be brown without sticking to the pan.

PHILIPS Drip Coffee Maker

It costs Rs 2,949 and it comes with a 0.6L capacity. The coffee machine comes with a glass jug that is capable of holding two – seven cups of coffee. It is capable of brewing coffee in just 10 minutes of time.

 

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

