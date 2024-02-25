Amazon finds: Best deals on Fire TV sticks

I recently purchased a Fire TV Stick and it has completely changed my streaming experience. The setup was incredibly easy and straightforward, and now I have access to all of my favourite streaming services in one place. The picture quality is excellent and the interface is very user-friendly. One of my favourite features is the Alexa voice remote, which allows me to easily search for content and control playback with just my voice. Overall, I highly recommend the Fire TV Stick for anyone looking to upgrade their streaming setup. Amazon sells different kinds of Fire TV Stick devices. There is one with support for 4K streaming and one that goes light on budget. If you are planning to buy a Fire TV Stick, here are some options that you can consider.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Best deals on wireless keyboards

Best Amazon deals on Fire TV Stick

Fire TV Stick Lite

READ MORE Amazon finds: Best deals on laptops for students

Looking for an affordable way to transform your TV into a streaming powerhouse? Look no further than the Fire TV Stick Lite, Amazon’s most budget-friendly streaming device. You can enjoy crisp Full-HD quality while accessing over a million movies and TV shows across popular platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney Plus. Don’t worry if you’re on a budget, the Stick Lite also offers a variety of free options like YouTube and MXPlayer. Plus, navigate your entertainment effortlessly with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite, allowing you to search, play, rewind, and control content using your voice. Stream movies, web series, news, sports, and even kids’ content, all while keeping things safe with parental controls. The Fire TV Stick Lite’s simple setup – just plug it into your TV’s HDMI port and connect to the internet – lets you start enjoying your favourite entertainment in no time. The Fire TV Stick Lite is currently available for Rs 3,499, instead of the listed price of Rs 3,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Fire TV Stick

The latest generation of the best-selling Fire TV Stick is now 50 percent more powerful for smooth Full-HD streaming. The included Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) gives you ultimate control. You can search and launch shows across apps with your voice, access favourites quickly with preset buttons, and even control the power and volume of your TV and soundbar – all with one remote. You can enjoy the home theatre audio featuring Dolby Atmos on select titles and compatible systems. It supports tens of thousands of movies and shows from popular streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, and many others, or access free content on YouTube, YouTube Kids, and more. Plus, the convenient Alexa voice search lets you control everything with just your voice – simply ask Alexa to find your favourite content, adjust playback, or even control smart home devices. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is selling for Rs 4,449, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 4,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K

This is for users who want the best viewing experience. With Fire TV Stick 4K, you can experience stunning visuals in vibrant 4K Ultra HD, enhanced by support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. You will appreciate the immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles, bringing your home theatre experience to life. Stream endless entertainment from thousands of movies and TV shows, including favourites from Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and more. You can watch live TV shows, news, and reality programs directly from the Fire TV home screen with ease. The Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to control everything with the included Alexa Voice Remote. Finally, navigate a simple and intuitive interface that puts your favourite apps, live TV, and frequently used features at your fingertips. The Fire TV Stick 4K is currently available for Rs 5,499, instead of the listed price of Rs 5,999.