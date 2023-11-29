Amazon finds: 10 Best tech gifts for all occasions

Amazon finds: Deciding on a gift for any occasion can get a bit trick, especially when you are looking for something useful. While the market is full of decorative items and conventional gifting items such as clothes and jewelry, finding something that can come in handy for a person you are giving the gift to can a tad bit confusing at times. But fret not as we have listed 10 tech gifts that are suitable for almost any occasion. Take a peek:

This rechargeable hand warmer costs Rs 1,199 and it is ideal for cold weather conditions, especially when you don’t have the option of tucking yourself away in a blanket. It easily fits inside your pocket and 3.5 hours of charge provides a runtime of around eight hours. You can pick from two temperature settings.

This device costs Rs 4,274 and it combines a wireless charger, a wireless speaker, speaker, a clock and a lamp in a single device. Users can also customise their wake-up routine with sound, volume, light color, and brightness adjustments through the app.

This device costs Rs 699 and it combines 20 tools for cleaning various electronic devices. It is ideal for cleaning smartphones, laptops, tablets, keyboards, cameras, TWS earbuds and more.

This headphone costs Rs 4,499 and it is available in Black, Blue, White, Coral, Rose and Pink colour variants. It offers up to 35 hours of playtime with Active Noise Cancellation and up to 50 hours without Noise Cancellation. It charges completely in two hours, and it can be used wirelessly and in wired mode using an AUX cable.

It costs Rs 2,999 and it comes in Blue, Black, Green, Orange, Red and Teal colour variants. It offers JBL’s signature sound and it charges completely in 2.5 hours. It offers a runtime of five hours and it comes with IP67 water-resistant and dust-resistant coating.

It costs Rs 3,999 and it comes in Black, Green, Purple and White colour variants. It is powered by Amazon Alexa and it can be used to control smart home devices such as smart lights, geysers, and ACs using voice commands.

It costs Rs 13,999. It is capable of printing 2-inch x 3-inch photographs from your smartphone or social media. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 and it is compatible with devices running iOS 10 and newer versions and Android 5 and newer OS versions.

It costs Rs 9,999 and it comes in Black and Denim colour variants. It comes with a 6-inch display with 300 ppi resolution. It comes with 16GB of storage space and its battery lasts for around six weeks.

It costs Rs 9,999 and it can be used for making espresso, cappuccino, latter, macchiato and ristretto. It has a capacity of 1L and offers 15 bar pressure.

It costs Rs 16,599 and it comes with both dry and wet functions. It comes with a 3,200mAh battery and it offers a suction power of 2,700pa suction power.