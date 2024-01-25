Amazon Electronic Days sale: Discounts on instant cameras

Instant cameras are a fantastic way to capture a moment and get a physical print of the image almost instantly. The vintage feel of the photos provides a unique and charming appeal. The ease of use of instant cameras is appealing, as there is no need to make any adjustments or utilise editing software. Just simply point and click. Instant cameras are a must-have tool when out and about to capture special memories and occasions. They offer a tangible and physical photo that can be held in one’s hand. If you are looking for an instant camera, you can consider these options, currently selling with deals on them on Amazon.

Best Amazon deals on instant cameras

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is one of the most affordable cameras you can get. It comes with features to let you shoot even selfies and close-ups. There is a high-performance flashlight on the camera, which the company claims calculates surrounding brightness and adjusts speed accordingly. The Instax Mini 11 also has a high-key mode, which takes brighter photos with a soft look. This is a perfect mode for portraits. This camera uses Instax Mini Film for printing, easily available at both online and offline outlets. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 instant camera is currently available for Rs 5,999.

Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro

The Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro is a mid-range instant camera featuring a photo printer. This is a Polaroid camera that not only lets you print photos you take instantly but also allows you to print photos directly from your phone’s gallery over a Bluetooth connection. The instant photo camera app is available on both iPhone and Android phones. The company claims this camera uses 4PASS technology, allowing you to print flawless photos in a few seconds. It has two photo types: bordered and borderless. The Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro instant camera is currently available for Rs 12,199, instead of the listed price of Rs 22,199.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40

The Instax Mini 40 brings more features than the Instax Mini 11, offering automatic exposure to surrounding brightness. It has a selfie mode, which you can use to instantly click selfies without making any adjustments. You can shoot close-ups within a range of 30 to 50cm. This instant printer uses Instax Mini films for superior photo print quality. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 is currently available for Rs 8,498, instead of the listed price of Rs 9,499.