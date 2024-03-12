Amazon deals: Top offers on smartphones with 5000mAh battery

As technology continues to advance, smartphones are becoming increasingly powerful and feature-packed, but these advancements come at the expense of battery life. Fortunately, some manufacturers have taken note of this issue and have started releasing smartphones with larger batteries. The latest trend in the smartphone industry is the 5000mAh battery, which can provide users with up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Having a smartphone with a 5000mAh battery is a game-changer, as it allows users to use their devices without having to worry about carrying a power bank or charger with them. With such a long-lasting battery life, users can enjoy their favourite apps, games, and media content for hours on end, making their daily lives more convenient and hassle-free. Here are some options that give you a day’s long battery life and cost less with deals on them on Amazon.

TECNO Spark 20C

Discover the TECNO Spark 20C, where power meets efficiency. Boasting up to 16GB of RAM and 128GB ROM, expandable via SD card up to 1TB, it’s designed for seamless multitasking. The 6.56-inch Dot-in display with a 90Hz refresh rate ensures every scroll is smooth, complemented by the Dynamic Port for organized notifications. Power through your day with a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging. The Helio G36 processor delivers rapid performance, while the 50MP dual rear camera captures every detail, even at night. All this is encased in an 8.55mm sleek design with a Magic Skin Leather finish. The TECNO Spark 2C is currently selling for Rs 8,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 10,499.

itel A70

The itel A70 stands out with its powerful performance, boasting up to 12GB RAM enhanced by Memory Fusion technology and a generous 128GB of storage space. It captures crystal clear shots with its 13MP AI Dual Rear Camera, ensuring memorable moments are never missed. The long-lasting 5000mAh battery supports extended usage, perfect for those on the go. Additionally, the USB Type-C charging offers convenience and efficiency. Its sleek design features a display adorned with a Dynamic Bar in a Brilliant Gold Color, making it as stylish as it is functional. This smartphone is available for Rs 6,799 against the listed price of Rs 9,999.

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 4G emerges as a robust contender in the smartphone market, boasting an Android 13-based One UI 5.1 platform. At its core lies the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor, which promises swift and seamless performance. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the versatile camera setup, including a 50MP main wide-angle lens for capturing stunning landscapes, complemented by a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor for detailed close-ups and portrait shots. Selfie lovers are not forgotten, with a 13MP front camera that ensures clear and vibrant self-portraits. Power users will benefit from the massive 5000mAh lithium-ion Battery, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent charging interruptions, supported by USB-C fast charging capability for quick power boosts. Visuals are rendered beautifully on the 6.7-inch PLS LCD, with Full-HD+ resolution and a high pixel density of 391 PPI that brings content to life with sharp clarity and vibrant colours, all smoothed by a fluid 90Hz refresh rate. This phone is currently available for Rs 8,499, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 13,999.