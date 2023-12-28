Amazon deals: Top deals on smartphones under Rs 10,000

Amazon is hosting weekly deals on the platform that offer discounts on electronic products including smartphones. If you are planning to purchase a brand-new device and have a budget of Rs 10,000, then there are several options available on Amazon.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Best deals on Bluetooth calling smartwatches

To make your purchase decision quicker and more informed, we have listed some of the top options in this article. Let’s take a look.

READ MORE Upcoming smartphones in January 2024

Realme Narzo N53 is available at Rs 8,999 on Amazon. Additionally, there are some bank offers, reducing the price of the phone further. The device is available in two colors, namely, Feather Gold and Feather Black. The smartphone has a 6.74-inch display and dual-rear cameras. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 processor and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The battery supports 33W fast charging.

Buy Now

The newly launched Redmi 13C is available on Amazon starting at Rs 8,999. There’s a Rs 1,000 bank discount on the phone, taking the price down to Rs 7,999. The device has three RAM and storage configurations to choose from. The device has a 6.74-inch 90Hz display and features a triple-rear camera system. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Buy Now

The itel P55 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999. It is the only 5G phone in this list. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP AI main lens. It is powered by a Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM (including virtual RAM) and 128GB of storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and boots on Android 13 OS.

Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy M13 is available at Rs 9,999 on Amazon. The smartphone comes in three color options and two RAM and storage configurations. It sports a 6.6-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It has a triple-rear camera setup and is powered by an Exynos 850 chipset. The device packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.