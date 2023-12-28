comscore
  • Amazon deals: Top deals on smartphones under Rs 10,000

Amazon deals: Top deals on smartphones under Rs 10,000

Amazon has a wide range of smartphones available under Rs 10,000. Some of them have bank discounts of over Rs 1,000.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Dec 28, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

Story Highlights

  • Amazon has a wide range of smartphones under Rs 10,000.
  • Some of the phones under Rs 10,000 are 5G handsets.
  • Most devices have bank offers of over Rs 1,000.

Amazon is hosting weekly deals on the platform that offer discounts on electronic products including smartphones. If you are planning to purchase a brand-new device and have a budget of Rs 10,000, then there are several options available on Amazon.

To make your purchase decision quicker and more informed, we have listed some of the top options in this article. Let’s take a look.

Realme Narzo N53

Realme Narzo N53 is available at Rs 8,999 on Amazon. Additionally, there are some bank offers, reducing the price of the phone further. The device is available in two colors, namely, Feather Gold and Feather Black. The smartphone has a 6.74-inch display and dual-rear cameras. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 processor and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The battery supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi 13C

The newly launched Redmi 13C is available on Amazon starting at Rs 8,999. There’s a Rs 1,000 bank discount on the phone, taking the price down to Rs 7,999. The device has three RAM and storage configurations to choose from. The device has a 6.74-inch 90Hz display and features a triple-rear camera system. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

itel P55 5G

The itel P55 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999. It is the only 5G phone in this list. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP AI main lens. It is powered by a Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM (including virtual RAM) and 128GB of storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and boots on Android 13 OS.

Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M13 is available at Rs 9,999 on Amazon. The smartphone comes in three color options and two RAM and storage configurations. It sports a 6.6-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It has a triple-rear camera setup and is powered by an Exynos 850 chipset. The device packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

amazon dealsphones under 10kSmartphones

