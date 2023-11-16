Looking for a good Electric Safe? Amazon has got you covered. There are a variety of electronic Safe lockers available on the shopping platform. These Safes come with two locking systems and offer complete protection. All of them come with a company warranty and have their proprietary designs. Interestingly, Amazon is giving up to 69 percent off on these electric lockers.

We have curated a list of top deals on electric Safe lockers available on Amazon.

Lifelong’s 8.6 Litre home Electronic Safe locker is available at just Rs 2,499 on Amazon. That’s 69 percent off its MRP. It comes with a matte metal body and has a programmable electronic keypad. It is suitable for keeping jewellery, documents, cash, and a passport. It has the following dimensions – 17cm (H), 17cm (D), and 23cm (W).

Ozone’s home Safe locker is available at Rs 5,649, which is 27 percent off its MRP. The locker has a size of 10 litres and comes with a User and Master PIN locking system. It also has an LCD display and comes with an emergency key.

If you want a large-sized electronic Safe for your home, then you can consider the Lifelong LLHSL08 home Safe locker. It is priced at Rs 4,299 on Amazon, which is 57 percent off. It has an LED light on the inside and comes with a rigid body. The Safe comes with a programmable electronic keypad and has a backup key in case of emergencies.

Godrej’s Forte Pro 10 Litre home Electronic Safe locker is available at 22 percent off its MRP. It is priced at Rs 9,389 on Amazon. It comes with a digital lock system and also has a backup key. The locker has a shockproof mechanism that is suitable for keeping cash, jewellery, and other similar items. It can also be fixed on the shelf with screws that come inside the box. Godrej offers PAN India service for this electric Safe.

These are some of the top deals on electric Safe lockers on Amazon. The prices might vary depending on when you purchase these lockers. That said, if you want to purchase any of the products in this article, do it as soon as possible before the discounts end.