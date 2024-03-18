Amazon deals: Best offers on robotic vacuum cleaners

Robotic vacuum cleaners, also known as robovacs, are becoming increasingly popular among homeowners. These devices use sensors to navigate around the house and clean up the dirt and debris on their own. They are designed to work on various surfaces, including hardwood floors, carpets, and tiles. The best part about these vacuum cleaners is that they require minimal effort from the user. Once they are set up, they can clean the house independently, even when the user is away. This makes them ideal for people who have busy schedules or have mobility issues. Robovacs also come with various features such as scheduling, remote control, and boundary markers, which make them even more convenient to use. Overall, robotic vacuum cleaners are a great investment for anyone wanting to keep their home clean without spending too much time and effort. Here are the top options with deals on them on Amazon.

READ MORE Amazon deals: Top offers on party speakers to check out

Best Amazon deals on robotic vacuum cleaners

Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro

READ MORE Amazon Sale: Gaming headphones get up to 72 percent off

The Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro is a versatile cleaning companion, featuring a 2-in-1 sweeping & mopping function that ensures your floors are spotless. With a powerful 3000Pa suction capability, it tackles dirt and debris effortlessly. The next-generation LDS laser navigation system enables intelligent mapping and route planning, while its ability to automatically recharge and resume cleaning ensures uninterrupted operation. Control is a breeze with smart app control and voice control compatibility with Alexa & Google Assistant. It’s equipped with 19 high-precision sensors for meticulous cleaning and navigation. The smart water tank and Virtual Wall technology offer precise mopping and barrier creation. Its advanced mopping system delivers 10000 vibrations/min for an impeccable cleaning of areas up to 2000 sq. ft. This vacuum cleaner is currently available for Rs 24,999 against the listed price of Rs 39,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

ECOVACS Deebot N10 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Boasting an upgraded suction power of 4300 Pa and an impressive coverage area of over 4000 sq feet, the ECOVACS Deebot N10 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner is designed to make your life easier. With advanced ToF technology, it offers unparalleled cleaning efficiency, detecting objects as far as 10 metres and as small as 2 mm with 2x Coverage and 4x Accuracy. Enjoy the convenience of free home installation service, supported by our extensive network of 47 offices across India. The most powerful suction at 4300 Pa ensures deep cleaning, removing even the most stubborn dirt from floors and carpets. With the best coverage area, powered by a robust 5200 mAh battery allowing up to 330 mins of run time, you can achieve spotless results in one go. This robotic vacuum cleaner is currently selling for Rs 34,900, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 1,19,900.

Buy Now on Amazon

Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO Wet & Dry Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO Wet & Dry Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile cleaning solution offering wet and dry functions. Its dual functionality ensures complete cleaning, with dry vacuuming to tackle dust and debris. Equipped with a powerful 3200mAh battery and a best-in-class 2700 pa suction power, it promises thorough automated cleaning. The auto docking feature enables the vacuum cleaner to recharge on its own, ensuring it’s always ready for use. Additionally, the advanced gyroscope navigation system efficiently guides the robotic vacuum cleaner, enhancing its performance and reliability. Eureka Forbes’ robotic vacuum cleaner is currently available to buy for Rs 17,999 against the listed price of Rs 29,990.