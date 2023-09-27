Amazon deals: Best mixer grinders to buy right now

The festive season is on. It is that time of the year when people go all out shopping and splurge on many things. A majority of people buy home appliances during the festive season. Things like refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, microwave ovens, and mixer grinders are in high demand. So if you are looking to buy a brand-new mixer grinder this season, Amazon is offering big discounts on many brands, such as Crompton, Bosch, and Prestige. We have handpicked a few deals currently live on Amazon to help you make a better decision on which one to buy.

READ MORE Best deals on gaming accessories in Amazon sale

READ MORE Amazon Intel Gamer Days Sale: Best deals on gaming laptops

This mixer grinder from Cookwell comes in three variants: 2 jars, 1 blade; 3 jars, 2 blades; and 5 jars, 3 blades. The mixer grinder is recommended for blending, juices, and grinding. It is made of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and is dishwasher safe, as well. This mixer grinder is currently selling for Rs 2,478, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 6,000.

Buy Now on Amazon

The Prestige IRIS Plus comes with three stainless steel jars, including a 1.5l wet jar with a blade, a little dry jar with a blade, and a 300ml chutney jar with a blade. There is one transparent juicer jar with a blade, as well. The mixer grinder is made of plastic and comes with a warranty of two years. This mixer grinder is currently selling for Rs 3,099, instead of its listed price of Rs 6,295.

Buy Now on Amazon

This mixer grinder from Crompton comes in different options. There is one mixer grinder, three stainless steel jars with their lids, and one juicer jar with a lid. The mixer grinder uses the company’s Motor Vent-X Technology for enhanced air circulation. Its special features include overload protection, a leakproof body, enhanced air circulation, and a multifunction blade system. This mixer grinder is currently available for Rs 3,199, against the listed price of Rs 7,100 on Amazon.