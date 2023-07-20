10 Best CA books to ace the exam (2023) in India on Amazon

The ICAI exam, commonly known as the CA exam, is conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountancy (ICAI) for aspirants of the Chartered Accountant profession in India. It is extremely challenging and demanding as it opens up opportunities for career advancement. CA’s require in-depth knowledge of the financial world, providing services like auditing, tax preparation, and financial assistance.

With suitable preparation materials, an aspirant can score good percentile. The exam preparation books provide comprehensive knowledge and help in understanding complex concepts. In short, books play a crucial role, and their importance cannot be overstated.

Which book to choose for your CA preparation? Don’t worry we have got you covered. Here is the list of 10 best CA books in India to Ace the exam (2023) that are available on Amazon.

1. Company law chart book

The company law chart book comprises multi-colored charts that help in the easy understanding of concepts. It covers the entire syllabus of CA final paper 4. The book offers 85 specifically chosen colors to grab the reader’s attention. It also provides an updated and amended course of study in regard to the latest patterns.

Features:

Companies (Amendment) act 2021

Covers entire syllabus

multi-colored with tree type presentation

Student-friendly

2. Acing CA – Your Guide to Navigating the CA Journey

The ‘Acing CA – Your Guide to Navigating the CA Journey’ will act as an advisor for CA aspirants and navigate them to choose the right career path. This book offers several strategies for adequate preparation and keeps you motivated throughout the journey. It is a must-have companion for aspirants who wants to kickstart their practice in 2023.

Features:

How to manage studies with article ship

Routines and strategies for effective preparation for all 3 levels

About possible career paths and how to pick the right one after CA

3. Taxmann’s CRACKER for Strategic Financial Management

Taxmann’s CRACKER for Strategic Financial Management is prepared exclusively for the Final Level of the Chartered Accountancy Examination. It includes all kinds of questions & detailed answers strictly according to the new syllabus of ICAI 2023. This book comprises of chapter-wise distribution from May 2016 onwards.

Features:

Arrangement of questions

Trend analysis

Marks distribution

Comparison with study material

4. CA Foundation Books of Principle & Practice of Accounting Volume 1 & 2s

CA Foundation Books of Principle & Practice of Accounting Volume 1 & 2s is one of the best books to prepare for foundation exams. The two-volume books state the latest curriculum defined by ICAI. Books are represented in such a manner that it has made it easier for students to grasp complex concepts easily.

Features:

A comprehensive explanation of topics

The perfect companion for CA aspirants

5. CA Intermediate Paper-1 Accounting (Group-1)

CA Intermediate Paper-1 Accounting (Group-1) is an educational material for CA aspirants who are preparing for intermediate exams. It is based on the latest curriculum as per ICAI. This two-volume book is a perfect companion for online sessions.

Features:

Creative diagrams for easy understanding

Division of sections for trouble-free learning

Consists of model test papers and the previous year’s question papers

6. Audit of a CA Paperback

Besides having a CA preparation book, it is beneficial to read books that help in planning your CA journey. The book offers fun illustrations, and fictional characters used to describe the journey that it takes to become a CA. Every CA aspirant can relate to this book.

Features:

Highly reasonable

Easy to understand

Fun illustration to keep the reader engaged

7. CA Exam Set of 4 Volumes by CA Arpita Tulsyan

CA Arpita Tulsyan’s Book for Corporate & Allied Laws (Paper 4) is your guide to preparing for the final exams. The 4 volumes comprise Company Law, Corporate and Economic Law, Allied Law, and Final Law Paper. It offers flowcharts and story codes to highlight important notes.

Features:

Subjective & MCQs Relevant Case Laws

Mock Papers

Chapter-wise coverage of Question & Answers

8. CA Intermediate Economics for Finance

The Economics for Finance book is specifically curated to present the students with leveled ground, strengthening their foundation and guiding them to cover the entire syllabus in a limited span of time. This book covers the entire syllabus along with a guide to chapter-wise study time allocation.

Features:

Substantial coverage of the entire syllabus

Pie Charts and Topic Tagging

Past Exam Paper and Model Question Paper

9. ECONOMIC LAWS Chart Book

The economic laws chart by Koushik Mukhesh is a multicolored guide that comprises student-friendly concepts. It also incorporates the PPIRP concept under IBC. It offers multi-colored cars with tree-type presentations to interest the student.

Features:

85 different appropriate colors

updated and amended by FEMA

Student-friendly

10. Taxmann’s CRACKER for Principles & Practice of Accounting

Taxmann’s CRACKER for Principles & Practice of Accounting is one of the recommended books for the foundation level of CA. This book incorporates all past questions, illustrations, short notes, and chapter-wise marks distribution. It has been amended as per the syllabus of ICAI.

Features: