Triumph Motorcycles has introduced a new variant of its flagship scrambler bike in the Indian market. The Scrambler 1200 X is a more accessible and affordable version of the Scrambler 1200 XE. The Scrambler 1200 X is, however, more expensive than the outgoing XC trim. The bike is available as a completely built-up (CBU) unit. Here are all the details that you need to know.

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X India price and availability

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X is priced at Rs 11.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike can be booked through the company’s official website.

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X specifications

The Scrambler 1200 X offers a lower seat height of 820mm, which can be further reduced to 795mm with an accessory seat. The bike also gets a simpler suspension setup, with non-adjustable upside-down forks at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear from Marzocchi. The braking system consists of twin front and single rear disc brakes with Nissin callipers, instead of the Brembo M50 units on the XE variant. The handlebars are also 65mm narrower and the foot levers are not adjustable on the Scrambler 1200 X.

The rest of the bike remains unchanged from the Scrambler 1200 XE. The Scrambler 1200 X is powered by a 1,200cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike features a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked aluminium wheels shod with tubeless tyres. The fuel tank capacity is 15 litres and the kerb weight is 228 kg.

The Scrambler 1200 X comes with a host of modern features, such as a fully-digital instrument cluster with a part-TFT and part-LCD display that supports optional Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation and notification alerts. The bike also gets five riding modes— Rain, Road, Sport, Off-road and Rider configurable— that adjust the throttle response, traction control and ABS settings. The traction control and rear ABS are switchable, and the bike also gets an inertial measurement unit (IMU) that enhances the stability and safety of the bike.