Kia Carnival facelift spotted, will launch in India soon

Kia Motors is planning to bring its popular Carnival MPV to India once again but in a new avatar. The carmaker is working on the Carnival facelift for global markets, and fortunately, it is headed to India. While a release date for the Kia Carnival facelift is unclear right now, the upcoming MPV has been spotted on the streets of South Korea. The upcoming vehicle shows a big change in its design, which might appeal to people, some of whom previously swarmed up to make the bookings.

An image of what looks like the Kia Carnival facelift (via Autocar India) shows an even more upright nose with a wider grille along with L-shaped headlamps. There are corresponding daytime lamps on the panel. The image also shows the chrome is scattered across the grille, but, on the other hand, the front bumper has a smooth design with no creases or cuts. Below that, a small air intake is given, and surrounding it is a faux-brushed aluminium skid plate. The entire makeover gives Carnival an even more premium look.

The taillamps continue the L-shaped theme, bringing harmony to the entire design language of the MPV. The taillamps are connected by an LED light bar, similar to the design on the updated iterations of the Kia Seltos and other electric SUVs. Carnival’s tailgate has a flat look, while the rear bumper has a duotone finish of matte black and chrome. The license plate enclosure is at the centre of the tailgate. The chrome touch is also there on the sides, but the alloy wheels look entirely new. You will find them very similar to Kia’s newer models, such as the EV5 or EV9. Carnival facelift’s higher variant may get a dual sunroof treatment with roof rails, as well.

The report further talks about the insides of the Kia Carnival facelift. The dashboard and the technology inside it may get an upgrade, while the cabin may also see a change to the design. There may be different seating options available on the MPV. These seats inside the Carnival facelift may look similar to those in the EV9. There may be twin curved displays for instrumentation and infotainment in the MPV, along with safety features such as ADAS.

Kia Motors has not said anything about the Carnival facelift’s launch in India, but we are likely to find out more in the coming days.