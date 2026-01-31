ChatGPT is losing GPT-4o and other models as OpenAI shifts focus to GPT-5 models

OpenAI has announced that it will retire several older AI models from ChatGPT next month, including GPT-4o. The change will take effect on February 13 and applies only to ChatGPT. Access to these models through OpenAI’s API will remain unchanged for now. Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg’s AI comment raises fresh questions about jobs at Meta: Here’s what he said

Which models are being retired

According to OpenAI, the models being removed from ChatGPT include GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, GPT-5 Instant, GPT-5 Thinking, and o4-mini. These models will no longer be selectable within ChatGPT once the retirement takes effect. Also Read: How to Use ChatGPT Translate: A Quick Step-by-Step Guide

OpenAI said the decision is part of its effort to focus development on newer models that now handle most user workloads.

Why GPT-4o is being phased out

GPT-4o has a longer history compared to the other models on the list. The model was previously set to be retired last year after the introduction of GPT-5, but OpenAI reversed that decision following user feedback. Many users at the time said GPT-4o offered better writing quality and a more natural conversational tone than newer models.

Since then, OpenAI says it has studied how GPT-4o was being used and has worked to bring those strengths into GPT-5.1 and GPT-5.2. The company claims these newer versions now include better personality tuning, stronger support for creative writing, and more ways for users to customise responses.

OpenAI also said that GPT-4o usage within ChatGPT has dropped sharply. According to the company, only about 0.1 percent of daily users still actively choose GPT-4o.

Mixed reaction from users

The announcement has not gone down smoothly with everyone. Some users on social platforms have questioned OpenAI’s usage numbers, arguing that GPT-4o is harder to access now and that most users default to whatever model ChatGPT selects automatically.

Others have pointed out that newer models still feel different in tone, especially for long-form writing and creative tasks. Earlier this week, Sam Altman acknowledged during an internal town hall that writing quality had taken a hit in recent versions as more focus shifted toward coding, reasoning, and maths.

What this means for ChatGPT users

For ChatGPT users, the change means fewer model choices going forward, with GPT-5.2 becoming the main option. OpenAI says retiring older models allows it to move faster and concentrate resources on improving the models most people already use.

OpenAI added that it knows the decision will be frustrating for some users, especially those who preferred GPT-4o’s style, but said the company believes the newer models are now ready to fully replace it within ChatGPT.