Amazon has introduced a new feature that uses artificial intelligence to summarize product reviews for mobile shoppers. The official rollout of the AI-powered summarisation tool begins now after the company announced in June that it was testing it.

READ MORE Top 5 features of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

“The new AI-powered feature provides a short paragraph right on the product detail page that highlights the product features and customer sentiment frequently mentioned across written reviews to help customers determine at a glance whether a product is right for them,” Vaughn Schermerhorn, Director, Community Shopping at Amazon wrote in a statement.

READ MORE Netflix will soon let you play games on PCs and smart TVs

The AI-generated summary consists of a short paragraph that highlights the most common and relevant aspects of the product reviews, such as features, performance, quality, and satisfaction. The summary also includes clickable tags that show the frequency and sentiment of specific keywords in the reviews. Customers can tap on a tag to see the full reviews that mention it.

READ MORE Google Maps changes how to hide UI elements on Android and iOS

An example summary shared by Vaughn reads, “They mention that it’s way faster, the picture/streaming speed is excellent, and it’s a simple device to get connected. They also appreciate the performance, saying that it performs as expected and works great with LG 3D smart TV”.

The feature, which is currently available to a subset of customers in the U.S., aims to help shoppers quickly understand the main opinions and themes from customer feedback.

“Now available to a subset of mobile shoppers in the U.S. across a broad selection of products, the AI-generated review highlights also feature key product insights and allow customers to more easily surface reviews that mention certain product attributes,” Vaughn wrote.

Amazon says the new feature uses only verified purchase reviews and machine learning models that detect and block fake reviews. The company claims it has proactively blocked over 200 million suspected fake reviews in 2022 alone, and that it employs human investigators to ensure the integrity of its review system.

“We welcome authentic reviews—whether positive or negative—but strictly prohibit fake reviews that intentionally mislead customers by providing information that is not impartial, authentic, or intended for that product or service. We continue to invest significant resources to proactively stop fake reviews. This includes machine learning models that analyze thousands of data points to detect risk, including relations to other accounts, sign-in activity, review history, and other indications of unusual behavior, as well as expert investigators that use sophisticated fraud-detection tools to analyze and prevent fake reviews from ever appearing in our store,” Vaughn wrote.

The new feature is part of Amazon’s efforts to leverage artificial intelligence to enhance its products and services. The company’s CEO Andy Jassy said earlier this month that AI is “at the heart of what we do.”