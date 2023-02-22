Google is rolling out a new feature to music streaming service ‘YouTube Music’, which will allow users to create their own custom stations based on specific artists. Users can access the new “Radio Builder” feature by navigating to the “Your music tuner” section of the YouTube Music homepage in the iOS or Android application, reports The Verge. Also Read - YouTube starts testing new tools including analytics for podcasts

Users can choose up to 30 artists when creating a custom station, and can also specify whether they want to hear music just from those artists or from artists that are similar to those they have chosen.

Also, users can instruct it to play songs they know, songs they haven't heard before, or a combination of the two while adding filters to allow users to tune the mix.

As per the report, "You can also tell it to play songs that you're familiar with, new-to-you songs, or a mix of the two and add filters, letting you tune the mix. For example, you could make a station that plays upbeat new releases from Eden, Khalid, and Pup or one that serves up your favorite mellow deep-cuts from Boygenius and its members' solo catalogs."

According to Google spokesperson Paul Pennington, all users can access the feature, whether they are a paying subscriber or a free users, the report said.

Last December, it was reported that the company was testing this feature.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the music streaming platform had reportedly rolled out the redesign of the "album view" for Android and iOS.

For the unversed, YouTube has also quietly launched its new “feature experiment” to test its new tools for podcasts. From uploading to displaying analytical data, the new tools that YouTube is rolling out cover everything a creator would need to launch podcasts on the platform.

–With inputs from IANS