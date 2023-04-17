comscore
News

Worried at Bing success, Google to infuse more AI into its Search engine

Apps

Google's plans are part of efforts to meet the threat posed by Microsoft's Bing chatbot and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Bing

As Microsoft takes the lead with AI-powered Bing Search and ChatGPT, Google is set to release new AI-powered Search next month, with more features coming this fall. Also Read - Microsoft's SwiftKey now lets you talk to ChatGPT on Bing

The new features will be available exclusively in the US and will be released initially to a maximum of one million users, according to The New York Times.

The company plans are part of efforts to meet the threat posed by Microsoft’s Bing chatbot and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“AI competitors like the new Bing are quickly becoming the most serious threat to Google’s search business in 25 years, and in response, Google is racing to build an all-new search engine powered by the technology,” according to the report.

It is also upgrading the existing Search engine with AI features, said the report, citing internal documents.

The new features, under the project name “Magi”, are being created by designers, engineers, and executives at the company.

A Google spokeswoman said in a statement that “not every brainstorm deck or product idea leads to a launch, but as we’ve said before, we’re excited about bringing new AI-powered features to search, and will share more details soon”.

Google’s chatbot called Bard was released in March to a limited number of users in the US and the UK.

Bard, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot, is based on a large language model (LLM), specifically a lightweight and optimised version of LaMDA, which the tech giant said will be updated with newer, more capable models in the future.

Users can interact with Bard by asking questions and refining their responses with follow-up questions.

However, Bard has a long way to go to catch up with ChatGPT and GPT-4.

— IANS

  • Published Date: April 17, 2023 7:41 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple's AR-based glasses are likely to arrive by 2027

Worried at Bing success, Google to infuse more AI into its Search engine

Vivo T2 5G sale begins at April 18 midnight: What to expect

Google is developing a new AI-powered search engine

Hello Mumbai: Apple CEO Tim Cook greets Indians ahead of Apple BKC launch tomorrow

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Related Topics

Latest Videos

YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option

Tech Updates/ launch

YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option
Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies

Tech Updates/ launch

Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies
What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?

Tech Updates/ launch

What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?
Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model

Tech Updates/ launch

Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model