WhatsApp Plus coming soon? New premium features themes, icons, pin 20 chats, and more

Instant messaging platforms have now become an integral part of our lives, especially WhatsApp. Millions of users interact via WhatsApp for personal chats, work communication, and sharing media. Over time, many digital services have moved to subscription based models to earn revenue. Now, recent reports suggest that WhatsApp is also planning to introduce premium subscription plans for users who are willing to use extra features.

WhatsApp Plus Subscription

According to a recent report, WhatsApp is developing a new premium subscription WhatsApp Plus. This new plan perhaps will contain new features that the standard free version of the application lacks. Nevertheless, WhatsApp will still be free to regular users.

Premium plan will primarily be aimed at customization and convenience features. Users with the subscription option can have a higher amount of control over the appearance and functionality of the app. The additional features target individuals who use WhatsApp on a daily basis.

Customization Features

Better customization may be one of the key additions to the WhatsApp Plus plan. Reportedly, the subscription can provide approximately 14 new application icons. The interface can also be customised with the user being offered various accent colors and themes.

These characteristics will enable individuals to modify the appearance of the app. Although the core features of messaging are not manipulated through these changes, they can enhance the general experience of the user who loves customizing.

Stickers, Ringtones, and More

It is also stated in the reports that the premium plan can be accompanied with exclusive stickers, special ringtones and increased response to messages. These are intended to increase the interest of conversations.

Pin Additional Chats

The other functionality that should be available in WhatsApp Plus is the possibility to pin additional chats. At the moment, the user is only able to pin three conversations at the top of his or her chat list. This limit can be increased to 20 pinned chats by the premium version.

This may be helpful when a user has to deal with a variety of conversations in a day. It will make them store valuable conversations in an easy to access place without having to scroll through the inbox.

Meta’s New Strategy for WhatsApp

Meta has been considering alternative methods of monetizing WhatsApp. Compared to other applications such as Facebook and Instagram, WhatsApp is based on personal communication. This restricts the advertisements within the application.

Due to this, a subscription model may be an additional source of income. Meta is already providing a Meta Verified subscription, but it targets primarily companies. It seems that WhatsApp Plus is aimed at ordinary users and their additional functionality.

The company is still yet to declare the official subscription price. Additional information regarding WhatsApp Plus will be provided as the feature nears the launching stage.