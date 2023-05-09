After Instagram, Telegram's Channel feature is coming to WhatsApp

Meta-owned WhatsApp is adding new features to its platform to stay ahead of its competition. Last year, WhatsApp rolled out features like Polls and Communities on the platform and recently it has updated its Polls feature to allow single-answer polls to make it more user-friendly and accurate. Also Read - LinkedIn cuts over 700 jobs, shuts down China-based InCareers app

Now, Whatsapp is planning to roll out the 'Channels' feature in its platform. Currently, this feature is under testing in both- iOS and Android versions of the app. Here, we will look at what the feature means and how it will benefit users.

What is WhatsApp Channels feature?

Through its 'Channels' feature WhatsApp is trying to do something similar to the channel feature on Telegram or Instagram. WhatsApp channels will allow users to create a channel for broadcasting information to public at large. People can subscribe to channels to receive regular updates on areas of their interest.

How to use the WhatsApp Channels feature

WhatsApp Channels feature was spotted by WABetaInfo through Google Play Beta program. The blogsite has discovered the same feature under testing on iOS. The feature is available to beta testers only. So, if you are using a beta version of the app, you can experience the feature.

How the feature will change Whatsapp’s interface?

As per the images shared by WABetaInfo, there will be some changes in the interface of the app to accommodate the new feature. The ‘Channels’ feature will be housed inside the ‘Updates’ menu. ‘Updates’ is a revamped version of the current ‘Status’ menu in WhatsApp.

Inside ‘Updates’ users will find their regular status updates and all new channels updates. The status will occupy the top row and will be placed horizontally and Channels will be placed below the Status.

How WhatsApp Channels feature is different from WhatsApp groups

In WhatsApp groups, a participant number and name are visual to all members of the group but channels will be more privacy-centric. Phone numbers and personal information of those who join a channel will be hidden from other members.

Additionally, users can choose which channel they want to subscribe to, and no one else will be able to see whom they follow, whether they have added them as contacts or not.

It is worth noting that this feature is currently under testing and the user interface along with the functionality of the feature may change before the final public rollout of the feature.