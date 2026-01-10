WhatsApp iOS Update May Bring Profile Cover Images Soon

WhatsApp may soon give iPhone users a new way to personalise their profiles. The messaging app is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to add a cover photo to their personal profile on iOS. If this sounds familiar, that’s because similar cover-style profile layouts already exist on platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn. Also Read: iPhone Fold: Launch Date, Design, Specs, Price, Everything We Know About Apple’s First Foldable iPhone

Cover Photos Spotted in iOS Testing

According to report from feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing profile cover photos in a beta version of its iOS app. The feature has been spotted in a recent TestFlight beta update, suggesting that internal testing is already underway. WhatsApp had earlier tested the same feature on Android, which suggests the company is working on bringing it to both platforms. Also Read: This iPhone Feature Can Improve Call Quality, Try This Hidden Voice Isolation Feature

Once the feature goes live, a new section is expected to appear on user profiles. The cover photo will likely sit above the profile picture, making the profile layout look slightly different. This is similar to how profile pages appear on other social platforms, where the profile photo and cover image work together. Also Read: iPhone Air Price Cut Alert! You Have Chance To Save Rs 24,900, Here's How

How Cover Photo Feature May Work

Based on early details, setting a cover photo on WhatsApp is likely to be simple. Users may be able to tap on the cover area to either take a new photo or choose one from their gallery. Users should also be able to move or change the cover image later, similar to how profile photos can be updated.

Once added, the cover photo is expected to be visible when someone views your profile and when you open your own profile settings. This means the image won’t be limited to just your view, but will be part of how others see your profile as well.

It is worth noting that WhatsApp already offers this feature for Business accounts. Businesses can set a cover photo to highlight branding or important information. The upcoming change would bring a similar option to regular user profiles.

Other Recent WhatsApp Updates

Alongside this upcoming feature, WhatsApp has been rolling out a few smaller updates in recent weeks. These include member tags that add context to user names, text stickers created from typed words, and improved event reminders in group chats.

When Will It Roll Out?

For now, the feature is still being tested and is not available to all users. WhatsApp has not shared any details on when it plans to roll it out more widely. If things go as planned, the feature could show up in a future iOS update, but there is no official confirmation yet.