Spotify may introduce ‘Notes’ to improve your music recommendations

Spotify is working on a new feature that can change the way music recommendations are displayed on the Home screen within the app. In the near future, users will be able to add written notes to their Taste Profile inside the app. This update might offer better direct control over recommendations. Users may not use listening history, instead, they may tell what they like at the moment. This would assist the system to respond more quickly when the preference towards music changes.

It can also minimize the irritation of finding suggestions on something you do not want to see when you have had temporary listening behaviors. Its objective seems to be providing a better voice to the listeners in creating their own discovery experience.

How Spotify Understands Your Listening Behavior Currently

Spotify creates a Taste Profile based on the streams, skips, repetitions, and saved music. Each interaction inside the app contributes to the recommendation system. These signals shape suggestions that include Discover Weekly, Wrapped, Daily Mixtapes and Blend playlists. The algorithm analyzes the patterns of listening in the past and forecasts what a user might like to listen to next.

Seasonal playlists, podcasts or sleep sounds can also affect future recommendations when a person listens to various content, whether in the form of sleep music or listening to a podcast, etc. Spotify enables the user to remove certain playlists to his/her Taste Profile. When excluded, the tracks no longer influence recommendations. Nonetheless, it may take the app up to 48 hours to update inside the app. There is no option to describe mood, phase, and short term interest directly. They are forced to change their listening behavior and allow the system to learn through fresh activity signals.

What is the Upcoming ‘Notes’ Feature and How it Will Work

The mentioned Notes feature may allow users to write brief texts related to their Taste Profile. As an example, one can say that he or she listens to hip hop, regional music, devotional songs, or instrumental music. Such notes can have an impact on what will be on the Home page and perhaps enhance recommendation accuracy.

As a user, one could probably add, update or delete notes as required. The number of notes and the character length may have a limit. When the maximum limit has been reached, it might be necessary to delete an older note and then create another one. Elimination of a note might decrease its effect to suggestions in the future. The feature remains in the development stage and has not been made publicly available to the users.

Custom Emoji Reactions

Spotify is also working on its messaging tools, and the company could introduce a customizable emoji option to it. Currently, users can only react to any song with 6 emojis. It would give a chance to be more personal in chats and discuss more expressively.