Music streaming platform Spotify has launched its new a personalised music feature 'DJ' which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Currently rolling out in beta, the new feature will deliver a "curated lineup of music alongside commentary around the tracks and artists we think you'll like in a stunningly realistic voice", the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Spotify introduces ‘DJ’ feature for users: How it works

The company defines the DJ feature as a personalised AI guide that knows users and their "music taste" so well that it can choose what to play for them.

The new feature will sort the latest music and will look back at some of the users' old favourites, even the songs they haven't listened to for years.

Introducing DJ ✨ An entirely new way to play your @Spotify, powered by AI. Now rolling out to Premium users in the U.S. and Canada. Head to Spotify now to meet your DJ. pic.twitter.com/sbQr8JrrmF — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) February 22, 2023

“It will then review what you might enjoy and deliver a stream of songs picked just for you,” it added.

The more users listen and tell the DJ what they like and don’t like, the better its recommendations will get.

The feature uses Spotify’s personalisation technology, which gives users a lineup of music recommendations based on what the platform knows they like.

It also uses “Generative AI” through the use of OpenAI technology, and a “dynamic AI voice” platform from the company’s Sonantic acquisition that “brings to life stunningly realistic voices from text.”

“Not feeling the vibe? Just hit the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen to be taken to a different genre, artist, or mood,” the company said.

For the unversed, Spotify has announced that it is rolling out a new feature for users on the web, desktop, iOS and Android, which will provide them with the ability to exclude select playlists from their ‘Taste Profile’.

–With inputs from IANS