Snapchat 2025 Recaps Begin Rolling Out: Here’s How To Check Yours

Snapchat has begun rolling out its 2025 Recaps, giving users a personalised look back at how they spent their year on the app. The Recap appears as a short auto-generated video that pulls together highlights from Snaps, Stories, and Chats, reflecting how users interacted, shared, and communicated throughout the year. Also Read: Snapchat Down: Thousands of Users Report Login Issues, App Temporarily Down Globally

How to Check Your 2025 Snapchat Recap

Open the Snapchat app on your phone. Head to the Memories section by swiping up from the camera screen. You should see a card titled “Your 2025 Snap Recap.” Tap on it, and Snapchat will automatically put together your recap video. Once created, you can watch, save, or share the Recap directly from the Memories section.

Like wrap-ups offered by Spotify, Apple Music, and other apps, Snapchat’s take focuses on visual moments and messaging behaviour unique to its platform. Also Read: How To Download Your Snapchat Memories For Free Before The New 5GB Limit Kicks In

Alongside the rollout, the company has shared new engagement insights for 2025. Voice calling on the platform continues to grow, with users spending nearly 1.7 billion minutes per day on calls – almost a 30% increase compared to last year. Also Read: Snapchat Showcases AR Tools And Spectacles At Delhi Creator Connect

Group chats are still a big part of how people use Snapchat. Snapchat says the number of people participating in group conversations increased by over 5% in 2025. Some of the most active users sent more than 8,800 messages to their top group chat over the course of the year.

Snapchat also reported higher use of expressive features. Chat Reactions grew by 44%, with the heart emoji becoming the most commonly used reaction. Sticker usage climbed too, with around three million additional users incorporating stickers into their day-to-day chats.

Trending Now

The arrival of this year’s Recap comes as Snapchat prepares for big changes to its Memories storage policy. Beginning in 2026, free Memories storage will be capped at 5GB. Users who exceed the limit will need to subscribe to a paid plan, starting at $1.99 per month for 100GB. Snapchat+ members will get up to 250GB of storage, while the Platinum tier will offer up to 5TB as part of its monthly subscription.