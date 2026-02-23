No more third-party apps? WhatsApp may FINALLY get this long-due feature - scheduling messages

If there’s one feature WhatsApp users have been asking for consistently, it’s surely the message scheduling within the app. For years, WhatsApp users have had to rely on third-party apps on Android or complicated Shortcuts automations on iPhone just to send a birthday wish at midnight or a reminder at 9 AM sharp. Now, that might finally change. Also Read: Using WhatsApp? These Hidden Settings Can Protect You

According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a built-in feature that will allow users to schedule messages directly within chats. Also Read: WhatsApp could soon let you tap to reveal hidden text: How it works

What the new feature could offer

Based on references spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta build for iOS (version 26.7.10.72), users may soon be able to type a message, pick a specific date and time, and let the app handle the rest. The scheduled message would stay queued until the selected time arrives, and then it gets delivered automatically. That means there are no reminders and no need for manual sending at the last minute.

From what has been reported, WhatsApp is also planning a dedicated section inside the chat info screen where users can view and manage scheduled messages. You’ll reportedly be able to edit or delete them anytime before they’re sent. And importantly, if you delete a scheduled message, the recipient won’t know it ever existed.

Interestingly, WhatsApp already offers scheduling tools for businesses through its Business Broadcast system. But that’s a paid feature and mostly focused on marketing messages. This new version is expected to be free and available for regular users, both in individual chats and group conversations.

When can we expect?

At the moment, the feature is still under development and is not even available to beta testers. That means it could take a few months before we see it roll out widely. But the fact that it’s being actively worked on suggests WhatsApp is finally listening to one of its most repeated feature requests.

And honestly, in 2026, message scheduling shouldn’t feel like a luxury feature anymore.