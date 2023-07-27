comscore
  • Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite saves tourists lost in mountains: Report

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite saves tourists lost in mountains: Report

Apple launched the Emergency SOS via satellite functionality with iOS 16, allowing iPhone users to contact emergency numbers in no-network areas.

Edited By: Shubham Verma | 1 minute, 11 seconds read

Published:Jul 27, 2023, 02:17 PM IST | Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

Emergency SOS via Satellite
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature on the iPhone has helped to save two tourists who got lost in the mountains of Italy. During an outing in the Apennine Mountains, the hikers got lost in an area without a cellphone signal, reports AppleInsider. Luckily, they had an iPhone 14 which provided them the option to call for help via a satellite text message. They were then rescued by the local fire department.

“In May, Apple’s Emergency SOS feature played a crucial part in the rescue of 10 hikers who got lost in Santa Paula Canyon’s ‘Last Chance’ area,” the report said.

In June, a hiker in California’s Angeles National Forest was rescued when she was able to use her iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature. In January, the Emergency SOS via satellite feature helped to save two women who were stranded in Canada’s British Columbia province.

The women found that a highway was closed because of an accident while they were returning to Alberta, so they chose to take the Holmes Forest Service Road after using Google Maps to find an alternate route. There was a wall of snow and when they tried to get through it, they got stuck. There was no cell service there but one of them happened to have an iPhone. So they activated the SOS.

Later, the rescue team found them, pulled their vehicle out and got them turned around and back on the way.

— IANS

Author Name | Shubham Verma

Appleapple emergency sos via satellite

