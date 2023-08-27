Amazfit has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartwatch in India. The Amazfit Bip 5 will arrive in the country next week with a host of features. Some of its highlights will be its large display, Bluetooth calling support, and 120+ sports.

Amazfit Bip 5 India launch date, expected price

The Amazfit Bip 5 is scheduled to launch on August 31. The smartwatch is expected to come at around Rs 5,000 or below. Upon launch, it will be available on Amazon in the online market.

Introducing the all-new Amazfit Bip 5!

This stylish and advanced smartwatch is the perfect way to track your fitness goals and stay connected with the world around you The Amazfit Bip 5 will be officially Launched on August 31st.#Go Bigger, #Go Smarter, with the #Amazfit #bip5 pic.twitter.com/Mbni6fCgo7 — Amazfit India (@AmazfitIN) August 27, 2023

It is worth noting that the above pricing isn’t confirmed and the brand is yet to announce its official price. That would only happen on Thursday, i.e. August 31.

As for the wearable’s specifications and features, the company has given out some details. On Amazfit’s social platform, it has been teasing some highlights of the wearable. Let’s take a look at the details.

Amazfit Bip 5 specifications features

The smartwatch is confirmed to come with a squarish design. It will have a 1.91-inch large display with 2.5D glass. It will be a color screen with several sports modes. Users will be able to choose the watch faces from the Zepp app on Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch will have a physical button on the right side.

It is advertised to come with 120+ sports modes and several health features. It will also come with a Smart recognition feature for workouts. The smartwatch will have support for 24-hour Heart Rate monitoring, a SpO2 sensor, and a Stress monitoring feature. It will also support Bluetooth Phone Calls.

Users will also be able to control music, set an alarm, and do a lot more. It will also have a built-in Alexa voice assistant. The smartwatch will come in different color options including White, Black, and Pink.

In other news about Amazfit, the Chinese maker launched the Amazfit Pop 3R in June. It is another mid-budget smartwatch priced at Rs 3,499. It has a circular design and a 1.43-inch HD AMOLED display. It comes with an Always-on display feature.

The smartwatch has health features like a Heart Rate monitor, blood-oxygen monitoring, and even Stress level monitoring. It also has Bluetooth calling support and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Furthermore, it has built-in GPS support. There’s also the sedentary reminder feature that reminds you to move more.