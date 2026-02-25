Holi 2026 special: Best party speakers under Rs 20,000

ZEBRONICS GINOX Plus Party
The ZEBRONICS GINOX Plus party trolley DJ speaker is priced at Rs 19,999 and delivers 160W output power. It offers up to 10 hours of battery backup on a single charge. The speaker supports Bluetooth V5.0, TWS connectivity, USB, and memory card playback options. It includes two UHF wireless microphones along with mic and guitar input support. The device features a 12-inch full range driver and RGB LED lights for party ambience. It also has auxiliary input and output ports for connectivity.