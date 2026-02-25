comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • News
  • Holi 2026 special: Best party speakers under Rs 20,000

Holi 2026 special: Best party speakers under Rs 20,000

Check the best party speakers under Rs 20,000 for Holi 2026. Enjoy powerful bass, DJ lights, karaoke support, and long battery backup for your celebration.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Feb 25, 2026, 04:22 PM (IST)

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
untitled - 2026-02-25T153210.537zoom icon
18

Party Speakers

Party speakers are a good choice for Holi celebrations as they deliver powerful sound, strong bass, and colorful lighting effects. They help create a festive atmosphere for Holi parties, home gatherings, and outdoor music enjoyment.

_Boat New Launch PartyPalzoom icon
28

Boat New Launch PartyPal 600

The boAt PartyPal 600 party speaker is priced at Rs 16,999 and delivers 220W signature sound output. It comes with dynamic pixel display technology and animated text display support. The speaker includes a UHF wireless microphone and supports app-based control. It features colorful LED lights for party ambience and offers up to 7 hours of battery backup. The device also includes guitar input support for karaoke and music use.

_Philips TAX5509zoom icon
38

Philips TAX5509

The Philips TAX5509 Bluetooth wireless party speaker is priced at Rs 19,499 and delivers 260W output power. It comes with powerful bass output and DJ and karaoke sound effects for party use. The speaker includes a free microphone and features full-speaker rainbow lighting for ambience. It is designed to produce “Shake The Room” level sound performance for large gatherings.

_JBL Partybox Encorezoom icon
48

JBL Partybox Encore Essential

The JBL Partybox Encore Essential 2 wireless Bluetooth party speaker is priced at Rs 19,999 and comes with AI Sound Boost technology for better audio clarity. It features a dynamic light show for party ambience and offers up to 15 hours of playback time on a single charge. The speaker supports multi-speaker connection through Auracast technology. It also includes guitar and microphone input options and can be controlled using the PartyBox app.

ZEBRONICS GINOXzoom icon
58

ZEBRONICS GINOX Plus Party

The ZEBRONICS GINOX Plus party trolley DJ speaker is priced at Rs 19,999 and delivers 160W output power. It offers up to 10 hours of battery backup on a single charge. The speaker supports Bluetooth V5.0, TWS connectivity, USB, and memory card playback options. It includes two UHF wireless microphones along with mic and guitar input support. The device features a 12-inch full range driver and RGB LED lights for party ambience. It also has auxiliary input and output ports for connectivity.

_soundcore Anker Rave Party 2zoom icon
68

Soundcore Anker Rave Party

The Soundcore Anker Rave Party 2 portable speaker is priced at Rs 18,899 and delivers 120W stereo sound output. It comes with PartyCast 2.0 technology for connecting multiple speakers together. The speaker features a light show system and IPX4 water resistance for protection against splashes. It offers up to 16 hours of playback time on a single charge and includes microphone input support. The device also provides custom EQ settings and BassUp technology for enhanced sound performance.

Portronics 250Wzoom icon
78

Portronics 250W Iron Beats

The Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime party speaker is priced at Rs 17,990 and delivers 250W output power. It comes with dual 8-inch subwoofers for strong bass performance. The speaker offers up to 6 hours of playback time on a single charge. It supports wireless karaoke using a UHF microphone and includes smiley LED lights for party ambience. The device also features bass boost technology and has a wheeled design for easy portability.

Philips Party Speakerzoom icon
88

Philips Party Speaker TAX5206

The Philips TAX5206 party speaker is priced at Rs 15,990 and delivers 160W output power. It comes with two 8-inch woofers and two 2.5-inch tweeters for balanced sound. The speaker offers up to 14 hours of playback time on a single charge. It includes guitar and microphone input support for karaoke and music use. The device also has party lights and comes with a trolley design with wheels for easy movement.