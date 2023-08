Best EVs under Rs 15 lakh in India: Tata , MG, more

Best EVs under 15 lakh in India: If you are looking for the best electric cars under Rs 15 lakh, we have compiled a comprehensive list of cars that offer great value, performance and range. You can find all the details about each car in our list.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published:Aug 30, 2023, 17:16 PM | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 17:16 PM