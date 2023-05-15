Vivo S17e with 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7200 chip launched

Vivo has launched a new smartphone called the S17e. It is a part of the company’s new smartphone series S17 — a successor to the S16. Instead of launching the entire phone series at once, Vivo has decided to introduce just one phone, the S17e. The new Vivo S17e follows the design of the latest V-series phones. There is a curved display, two big camera cutouts on the back, and an aura-style LED flash on the back.

A look at the Vivo S17e and you will find the design quite appealing. It looks like a premium phone, even though it is not one. The specifications of the Vivo S17e still look interesting — at least on paper. That means the higher variants in the series will have even better specifications and they will be more premium. If all of this entices you, there is bad news — at least for now. The Vivo S17e has been launched in China for now and the company has not said a word about the global availability of the phone yet.

Vivo S17e price

The Vivo S17e comes in three storage configurations starting at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,850) and going all the way up to CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,600). The phone comes in Quick Sand Gold, Sunny Blue, and Midnight Black colours.

Vivo S17e specifications

The new Vivo S17e comes with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has an embedded fingerprint sensor. There is a punch-hole at the centre of the display top. Inside it is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the back of the Vivo S17e is a 64MP main camera with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP secondary camera.

Vivo’s new S17e has stereo speakers with support for Hi-Res audio. The phone’s connectivity options include Wi-Fi, NSA and SA 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging and media transfer. The S17e uses a 4600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging technology.