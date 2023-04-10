Realme Narzo N55 discount offer announced ahead of launch

Realme has announced discounts on the upcoming Narzo N55 smartphone even though it is still a few days from its launch. The company said the Narzo N55 will be available with up to a Rs 1,000 discount as and when it goes on sale in India. Although the price will be out at the launch, Realme’s decision to dole out discount offers ahead of the launch will attract customers. Also Read - Realme Narzo N55 may launch in India soon

The upcoming Realme Narzo N55 will go on sale at Amazon India at a discount of Rs 700, but if you choose to buy the phone from the Realme online store, you are in for a treat because the discount, then, will max out at Rs 1,000. Realme said the discount will be a part of a Live Commerce sale, the details of which are unclear right now.

The discount of up to Rs 1,000 is an appealing offer considering the phone’s specifications. Realme has already revealed the Narzo N55 will come with a mix of mid-range specifications.

The Realme Narzo N55 is confirmed to come with a 64-megapixel AI camera on the back, but it is likely one in a multi-camera setup. The phone will come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera, which the company says will offer “flagship-level night photography experience and range of photography functions.” The Narzo N55 will come with what is called the Ultra Slim Prism design in a Prime Blue colour option.

Realme has revealed only so many specifications of the Narzo N55 by far, but we know a little more, thanks to previous reports. According to reports, the phone will feature a 6.67-inch display and come with a 5,000mAh battery. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek processor. The reports also suggested that the Narzo N55 will come with a 50-megapixel main camera at the back and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. However, the company has refuted these two pieces of information by confirming the camera specifications.

The Realme Narzo N55 launch in India will take place on April 12 at 12.30 pm.