PS5 sales slow, but Sony's PlayStation profits jump 19 percent in Q3 FY25

Sony said its gaming business performed well in the October–December quarter of FY 2025, even though PlayStation 5 hardware sales were lower compared to the same period last year. According to financial results shared by Sony, the company sold 8 million units of the PlayStation 5 during the quarter, while PlayStation operating profit rose 19 percent. Also Read: Waiting for GTA 6? Here’s everything we know so far

PS5 sales dip, but engagement improves

Sony said PS5 sales during the quarter were down around 16 percent compared to the same period last year. The PS5 is now in its sixth year, and a slowdown in console sales at this point in its lifecycle was largely expected. Also Read: Rockstar Games isn’t using generative AI for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO confirms

At the same time, Sony reported an increase in monthly active users on the PlayStation Network. The company said higher engagement on the platform, along with increased spending on games and in-game purchases, helped make up for the drop in hardware sales.

Gaming profits rise on software and currency gains

Profit from Sony’s gaming division grew 19 percent to JPY 140.8 billion during the quarter. The company attributed the increase largely to higher software sales and the impact of a weaker yen, which boosted overseas earnings when converted back to Japanese currency.

Sony’s overall operating profit for the quarter rose 22 percent to JPY 515 billion, helped not just by gaming, but also by strong performance in its image sensor and music businesses. The company raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 8 percent, according to figures cited by Reuters.

Chip supply concerns and outlook

Sony acknowledged ongoing concerns around rising memory chip prices, which have affected several technology companies. Shares of Nintendo and Qualcomm recently came under pressure amid similar worries.

Sony Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao said the company has already secured the minimum amount of memory required for the next year-end shopping season and will continue negotiations with suppliers to meet demand.

GTA VI seen as a key driver ahead

Looking ahead, Sony’s console business could get a lift from the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), which is scheduled for November 19, 2026. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games told Reuters that the title could lead to one of the strongest quarters ever for PS5 sales.

Alongside its earnings update, Sony also announced an expansion of its ongoing share buyback programme, increasing the cap from JPY 100 billion to JPY 150 billion.