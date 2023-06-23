Near Field Communication (NFC) is a wireless technology that allows devices to communicate and exchange data over short distances. It is being used for various purposes, such as contactless payments, smart cards, digital tickets, access control, and device pairing. NFC works by creating a magnetic field between two devices that have NFC chips or tags and sending data through radio waves. Also Read - Google is making it easier for Chrome users to read text from PDFs: Here's what's changing

NFC Forum is a group that works to establish standards on top of the ISO standards to ensure optimal compatibility across all applications of NFC technology. The forum was founded by Sony, NXP Semiconductors, and Nokia in 2004 and now the forum has unveiled a plan for NFC technology that spans from now to 2028.

This plan was created by forum members, including Google, Apple, Samsung, Qualcomm, Sony, Huawei, Identiv, NXP, Infineon, and STMicroelectronics and outlines five key areas for the direction of the technology over the next two to five years. One of those goals is to expand the distance of NFC connections.

The NFC Forum has a goal of extending the range of NFC connections by four to six times, which is currently only 5mm. This would make transactions faster and easier, as well as make contactless payments really touchless. A modest change would be sufficient to reduce the precision required to align the antenna.

The group also revealed its plan that it aimed to boost wireless charging over NFC from 1W to 3W. This would enable wireless power and charging in smaller devices. It could even allow the development of new applications that were previously unexplored.

In addition to this, the group also wants to make NFC taps more versatile. This could allow one tap to perform multiple actions at once. Moreover, the group plans to let NFC phones act as payment terminals and show how to dispose of products properly, which would assist the circular economy in becoming more robust and eco-friendly.

The planned enhancements could boost both wireless payment and small device functionality. However, it may take some time before these innovations appear in widely available gadgets.

The Forum has made the roadmap available to everyone to raise interest and show the importance of its work instead of keeping the roadmap exclusive to Forum members.