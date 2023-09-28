Motorola Edge 40 Neo on sale today: Price, offers, specifications

Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be on sale today. It is a brand-new mid-range smartphone with a 5G chipset, an ultrasmooth display, and protection against water immersion, dust, and dirt. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo also comes with a curved display, making it look premium and giving you an easy way to access the sides. It also comes with a vegan leather finish on both colour variants. That makes for a soft and easy grip. So, if you are looking for a sombre design and moderately powerful performance, you may consider the Motorola phone.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo price, offers in India

The new Motorola Edge 40 Neo costs Rs 23,999 for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Rs 25,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. However, the company is currently running an offer on the phone, under which the former will cost you Rs 20,999 and the latter Rs 22,999. The sale will begin at 7 pm later today on Motorola’s online store and Flipkart if you want to buy it online. Alternatively, you can buy the phone offline from leading retail stores. There is an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on using select bank cards. Exchanging an old phone also gets you a bonus of Rs 1,000 on the return value of your old phone.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo specifications

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo has a 6.55-inch pOLED endless edge display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports a peak brightness of 1300 nits and supports HDR10+, so most shows on Netflix and Prime Video will look their best. The new Motorola phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor, which is based on 6nm technology. The chipset is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 storage. The smartphone runs on the Android 13 operating system with Motorola’s customisations.

You get a dual camera setup at the back of the phone. There is a 50MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS (optical image stabilisation) and more. The second camera uses a 13MP ultrawide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, the smartphone has a 32MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. The Edge 40 Neo packs a 5000mAh battery and 68W fast charger. It can last for up to 36 hours as per the company’s claim. In addition to this, the newly launched smartphone also supports Dolby Atmos, 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, and location services including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and more. This smartphone is IP68-rated for water protection and is 7.79mm thick. It weighs up to 172g.