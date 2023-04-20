comscore
MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Tim Cook discuss boosting manufacturing and exports

News

Apple's CEO Tim Cook met the Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, to discuss exports and local manufacturing.

Highlights

  • Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar met Apple's CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday.
  • They both discussed local manufacturing and exports.
  • Mobile phone exports rose from Rs 45,000 crore in FY22 to Rs 90,000 crore in FY23.
Tim Cook and Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday met Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and discussed how to further boost local manufacturing and iPhone exports. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi, discusses local manufacturing, investment in India

Apple logged a record over $5 billion in iPhone exports from India in FY23. Also Read - Apple may allow users to install apps beyond its App Store: Report

“It was a delight to meet @tim_cook CEO, @Apple and his team to engage on Apple’s strategic and long-term partnership with and in India’s digital journey,” the minister said in a tweet. Also Read - Apple Mixed Reality headset to offer a host of utility apps, support iPad apps

“We discussed deepening and broadening manufacturing, exports, skilling of youth, expanding app an innovation economy and job creation,” Chandrasekhar added.

Mobile phone exports rose from Rs 45,000 crore in FY22 to Rs 90,000 crore in FY23, surpassing the previous estimate of Rs 75,000 crore.

The outstanding performance of the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phones serves as an inspiration for other electronic segments to emulate this success in increasing manufacturing and exports.

The Apple ecosystem in India has generated over one lakh new direct jobs in manufacturing in the last two years, according to Chandrashekhar.

“About 70 per cent of these are 19-24 year old women, who are starting their careers, acquiring skills and improving the ease of living for their families,” he added.

Apple began manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, and since then, the company has worked with suppliers to assemble new iPhone models and produce a growing number of components.

IANS

  • Published Date: April 20, 2023 8:54 AM IST
