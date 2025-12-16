Massive Apple Leak Reveals 30+ Products, Including Foldable iPhone, New Macs, iPads, And More

Apple’s long-term product roadmap may have been exposed in one of the biggest leaks in recent years. A prototype Apple device, reportedly running an early internal build of what eventually became iOS 26, has revealed references to more than 30 unreleased products spanning iPhones, iPads, Macs, wearables, and home devices. The information was first uncovered by MacRumors, after the prototype – carrying the build number 23A5234w and labelled internally as iOS 19 – was sold and later accessed by the buyer. Also Read: Samsung Beats Apple! World’s First 2nm Mobile Exynos 2600 Chip Is Here, Galaxy S26 Series Likely to Get It

iPhones and iPads in the Pipeline

Inside the beta, several upcoming iPhone models were listed, including the iPhone 17e, iPhone Air 2, and next-generation iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The biggest standout is Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone, referenced under the codename V68.

On the tablet front, Apple seems to be gearing up for several updates. The internal build mentions an iPad 12, expected in both Wi-Fi and cellular versions, along with new M4-based iPad Air models in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. These appear to be early references to Apple's next round of mid-range tablets.

Macs and Apple Silicon Projects

The leaked software also points to a wide lineup of Macs currently in development. Apple is reportedly developing a low-cost MacBook, new M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro models, updated M5 MacBook Air units, and refreshed Mac Studio and Mac mini systems powered by next-generation M-series chips. Early references to M6 MacBook Pro models also appear in the build, suggesting Apple’s silicon roadmap is already mapped out well ahead.

Home Devices, Wearables, and AR

Apple seems to be expanding its home ecosystem with a new Apple TV, updated HomePod mini, a possible smart home camera, and even a tabletop robot. In the wearables and AR category, the build mentions devices like Vision Air, several AR glasses prototypes, and a lower-cost version of the Vision Pro. Apple Watch updates also appear in the list, including the Apple Watch Series 12 lineup and a new Apple Watch Ultra 4.

The beta files further include references to upcoming silicon projects such as A20, A20 Pro, and Apple’s next Ultra Wideband chip, internally known as U3.