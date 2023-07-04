The brand-new iQOO Neo 7 Pro comes across as a strong competitor to the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro is the latest entrant to join the high-end smartphone market in India. Loaded with interesting specifications, such as a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and fast battery charging, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro comes across as a strong competitor to the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. The new iQOO phone is an upgraded version of the Neo 7, which arrived in India last year.

READ MORE iQOO Neo 7 Pro chip, battery details announced ahead of India launch

Besides specifications, iQOO Neo 7 Pro also has a different design for its price category. Unlike the matte finish on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the transparent Glyph design on the Nothing Phone 2, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro comes with faux leather on the back of the orange colour option that is called Fearless Flame. The other variant called the Dark Storm, on the other hand, uses AG Glass on the back.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro price in India

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro comes in two storage configurations. The one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs Rs 34,999, while the one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory is priced at Rs 37,999. The phone is currently up for pre-booking and those who pre-book will get Rs 1,000 off on the phone. The price of the two variants for customers who pre-book will, thus, become Rs 33,999 and Rs 36,999. The pre-booking amount is Rs 1,000, which will be adjusted when you buy the phone after it goes on sale on July 15 via the iQOO website, Amazon India website, and retail outlets. Those with an SBI credit card will get a discount of Rs 2,000.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display embeds a fingerprint sensor, as well, but if you are not a fan, there is support for facial scanning on the phone. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor powers the iQOO Neo 7 Pro in tandem with an independent gaming chip, which the company says will enhance the gaming experience. It runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, which includes dedicated features for gaming. The phone’s back has a 50MP main Samsung GN5 sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone comes with a 16MP camera inside a centrally-situated punch-hole. The phone gets its juice from a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 120W speed. You get 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NavIC, GPS, and GNSS as connectivity options. The phone also has an IR blaster to help you control home appliances.