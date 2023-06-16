iQOO Neo 7 Pro chip, battery details announced ahead of India launch

iQOO Neo 7 Pro is coming to India next month, according to several teasers and announcements by the company. Since the launch is still a few days to go, the company is building hype around the phone by revealing its specifications. iQOO has confirmed that the upcoming Neo 7 Pro will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, making it one of the fastest phones in the mid-range.

According to teasers, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will use an Independent Gaming Chip that will work in tandem with last year’s top Snapdragon chip to offer a high-end gaming experience. In addition to that processor, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will offer the 120W Flash Charge technology on its battery. The company claims the upcoming phone can charge by 50 percent in eight minutes with that technology. The battery capacity, however, is unclear at the moment.

Previous teasers have shown that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will use vegan leather material for its back, which will use the orange colour. However, it is likely that the phone will have more colourways.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro specifications

The rest of the specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro are unclear, but if reports are anything to go by, the upcoming phone will be a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition, which was launched in China recently. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro may come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is likely to come with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera on the back, while on the front, you can expect a 16MP selfie camera inside a punch-hole.

Moreover, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro may come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone may come with Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 software. There may also be a 5000mAh battery in the phone, obviously with support for 120W fast charging support.

iQOO has also not said anything about the price, which makes sense because that announcement is reserved for the launch event. But considering the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition price, the upcoming Neo 7 Pro may be priced between Rs 38,000 and Rs 42,000.