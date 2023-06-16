comscore
News

iQOO Neo 7 Pro chip, battery details announced ahead of India launch

Mobiles

The upcoming iQOO Neo 7 Pro will use vegan leather material for its back, and may be a rebadged version of the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition.

iqooneo7pro

iQOO Neo 7 Pro is coming to India next month, according to several teasers and announcements by the company. Since the launch is still a few days to go, the company is building hype around the phone by revealing its specifications. iQOO has confirmed that the upcoming Neo 7 Pro will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, making it one of the fastest phones in the mid-range.

According to teasers, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will use an Independent Gaming Chip that will work in tandem with last year’s top Snapdragon chip to offer a high-end gaming experience. In addition to that processor, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will offer the 120W Flash Charge technology on its battery. The company claims the upcoming phone can charge by 50 percent in eight minutes with that technology. The battery capacity, however, is unclear at the moment.

Previous teasers have shown that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will use vegan leather material for its back, which will use the orange colour. However, it is likely that the phone will have more colourways.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro specifications

The rest of the specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro are unclear, but if reports are anything to go by, the upcoming phone will be a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition, which was launched in China recently. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro may come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is likely to come with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera on the back, while on the front, you can expect a 16MP selfie camera inside a punch-hole.

Moreover, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro may come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone may come with Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 software. There may also be a 5000mAh battery in the phone, obviously with support for 120W fast charging support.

iQOO has also not said anything about the price, which makes sense because that announcement is reserved for the launch event. But considering the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition price, the upcoming Neo 7 Pro may be priced between Rs 38,000 and Rs 42,000.

  • Published Date: June 16, 2023 7:39 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

iQOO Neo 7 Pro chip, battery details announced ahead of India launch

Researchers find surge in Android malwares that impersonate ChatGPT apps

Microsoft is killing an annoying Windows 11 feature: Check details

Microsoft is done making games for Xbox One

New Apple patent reveals iPhone that won't get scratches

Amazon Prime vs Amazon Prime Lite: Which one should you prefer?

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Features

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy