India Mobile Congress 2023 schedule and theme announced: Details here

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) are all set to host the seventh edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC). The event will be held in the national capital from October 27 to October 29.

The theme of IMC this year will be ‘Global Digital Innovation’ and the event is expected to witness around 100,000 participants, 5,000 CXO-level delegates, 350 plus speakers and 400 plus exhibitors.

IMC has been instrumental in enhancing India’s global presence since its launch in 2017. It has also helped in creating a vital space for industry leaders to shape the future of digital innovation, with India at the forefront.

At the Indian Mobile Congress last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 5G in India, which was met with enthusiasm from the industry.

The main programs this year will focus on 6G, 5G network improvements, AI applications in telecom and other fields, edge computing, industry 4.0, and the rise of India Stack.

IMC 2023 will also expand to related tech domains such as broadcast, sat-com, manufacturing, and semiconductors through collaborations with various associations like Elcina, IESA, ISpA, DFI and others. It has also planned to launch several B2G and B2B Forums and Industry Round Tables, Big university and student engagement, and Global buyer forums.

“We want to position India as a technology developer, telecom manufacturer and exporter. The theme for IMC2023 is Global Digital Innovation and many more industries will be associated with IMC including drone, satcom, mobile manufacturing, cybersecurity startups etc. IMC will explore having 5 international partner countries and will have a consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs. We all should work towards positioning India as a technology powerhouse and IMC can play a major role in this vision,” Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

This year, IMC is also introducing Aspire, a major start-up event that will aim to nurture entrepreneurship and growth among young innovators and industry professionals in the telecom and digital domains. The main purpose of Aspire is to offer an outstanding experience, with different zones such as an Investor zone, pitching zone, workshop zone, and networking zone.